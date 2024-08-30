    40,000 BTC in 48 Hours: Here's What's Happening

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    On-chain data reveals intriguing development on Bitcoin market
    Fri, 30/08/2024 - 14:54
    
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    On-chain data has brought to light an intriguing development on the Bitcoin market. In the last 48 hours, a whopping 40,000 BTC has exited crypto exchanges. The timing of this significant outflow aligns with a period of Bitcoin's lackluster price activity, indicating that major market players might be viewing the current price levels as a buying opportunity.

    At the time of writing, BTC was 1.11% in the last 24 hours to $59,478, after reaching highs of $61,194 in yesterday's trading session. Bitcoin remains down 2.24% weekly.

    According to crypto analyst Ali, it appears that some major players have taken advantage of the recent dip in Bitcoin prices. Ali noted that on-chain data from Santiment reveals a 40,000 BTC drop in the exchange's supply over the past 48 hours, equivalent to about $2.4 billion.

    
    This move aligns with a notable surge in exchange outflows, one which might suggest buying or a move to cold storage. The latter is often seen as bullish, as it suggests that investors are holding onto their assets rather than looking to sell them in the short term.

    Bitcoin reserves on exchanges drop

    Since the year's start, there has been a noticeable decline in Bitcoin reserves on exchanges as investors favor self-custody.

    The outflow of Bitcoin to cold wallets generally indicates that investors are more interested in holding the crypto asset for a longer period, hoping for future price appreciation.

    As indicated by CryptoQuant, Bitcoin reserves on exchanges have fallen to yearly lows, which has implications for the Bitcoin market.

    With fewer Bitcoin available on exchanges, the selling pressure decreases — a trend that might potentially favor a bull market if demand also continues to grow.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

