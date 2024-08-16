    $331 Million Cardano (ADA) Mystery Stuns Crypto Market

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Cardano has witnessed intense trading activity as market eyes price reversal
    Fri, 16/08/2024 - 10:36
    $331 Million Cardano (ADA) Mystery Stuns Crypto Market
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    The crypto market has been grappling with a sluggish trend over the past few weeks. The community has not witnessed major movements from the most prominent coins. Cardano (ADA) has also been going through this consolidation phase with a lack of upward momentum.

    However, positive signals have emerged for ADA amid this lackluster performance. The trading volume of ADA, according to Coinglass, has surged 42.38% in the last 24 hours. It has reached the value of $331.76 million, which is a big number as it shows rising trading activity for the altcoin.

    This activity is seen across all major trading platforms. Binance, the largest crypto exchange, leads with $150.58 million, followed by Bybit at $72.01 million, OKX at $35.54 million, BingX at $15.99 million, among others. This means that investor sentiment is shifting, and ADA is getting traction across all top exchanges.

    HOT Stories
    SEC Has 90% Chance of Winning Against Ripple on Appeal, Better Markets CEO Predicts
    XRP on Verge: What's Happening? Solana (SOL) on Major Support, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Anemic Performance Continues
    Bitcoin (BTC) Plunges Again. Is $30K Possible?
    Solana-Based Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Becomes Official Partner of Baseball United

    Market sentiment shifts

    Furthermore, the Open Interest (OI) of Cardano has soared 6.69% to $174.23 million. OI is a widely used tool to measure the total number of open positions for a coin. It offers insights into the liquidity and interest in that coin while shedding light on the current market trend.

    In Cardano’s case, the OI is rising as the number of open positions is increasing. As explained above, this surge indicates that investors are showing more interest in ADA in the past few days. It highlights a shift in sentiment as optimism has started to prevail.

    Potential price reversal

    Meanwhile, the price of ADA has not shown any positive movements yet. As of this publication, the Cardano price has risen only 0.08% in the last 24 hours. Currently standing at the $0.338 level, it shows ongoing sideways movement from the coin. However, the rising trading activity and Open Interest indicates a possible momentum shift.

    While the market may not see major price movements right away, these metrics signal a potential price reversal in the near future. Moreover, they reveal that the broader market sentiment is still bullish. The bearish phase may be cooling down, and an upward trend may return soon.

    #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 16, 2024 - 9:38
    Tron Meme Coins Already Witnessing Epic Gains, Bullish Data Emerges
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Aug 16, 2024 - 8:35
    Toncoin (TON) Breaks Key Price Level
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Matrix Chain: Ushering in a Revolutionary Era for the Decentralized Finance Industry
    Bybit Surpasses 40 Million Users, Gains 10 Million New Users in Less than 90 Days
    LBank Labs Announces Investment in Rome Protocol to Revolutionize Ethereum Layer-2 Scalability
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $331 Million Cardano (ADA) Mystery Stuns Crypto Market
    Tron Meme Coins Already Witnessing Epic Gains, Bullish Data Emerges
    Toncoin (TON) Breaks Key Price Level
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD