    300 Million XRP Suddenly Shift as Price Awaits Next Move

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    300 million XRP sudden shift sparks speculation
    Mon, 8/07/2024 - 13:26
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Per WhaleAlert, 300 million XRP tokens have suddenly been transferred from Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange. This major transfer happened as the crypto ecosystem awaited news of where the XRP price was headed next.

    Three hundred million XRP worth around $130 million at present value were shifted with a transaction to an unspecified wallet, creating doubts about the motive behind the big shift.

    Blockchain data tracker Whale Alert tweeted that "300,000,000 XRP worth $130,132,907 were transferred from Binance to unknown wallet."

    Aside from this, Whale Alert tweeted other XRP amounts shifted around several wallets and crypto exchanges over the weekend.

    Whale Alert tweeted: 37,390,000 XRP worth $16,064,836 were transferred from an unknown wallet to Bitstamp; in addition, 31,946,978 XRP worth $14,222,245 and 29,704,444 XRP worth $12,706,107 were transferred from Binance to unknown wallets.

    What's happening?

    These transfers are important to broader market transactions. The cryptocurrency market has been experiencing an unstable situation since last week, with Bitcoin and other cryptos falling to several-month lows.

    Several cryptos are attempting to recover, trying their best to go green again. XRP's next price move might tell us if it will recover or face more pressure.

    Now XRP shows a 0.92% gain in the last 24 hours to $0.437, after going as low as $0.403 at the time of today's active trading session.

    Withdrawals from crypto exchanges seem to be a signal for buying; otherwise, funds are shifted to a cold storage wallet. However, it is not known or explicit which it is.

    In the coming days, the crypto ecosystem will continue to rely upon clues from XRP's price move.

    About the author
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

