$2.26 Billion in Ether Moved by Whales as Ethereum Miner Balances Hit New All-Time High

Whales and Binance crypto exchange have transferred over $2.26 billion in Ether, while ETH holds near $3,400 and ETH miner balances soar

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to data provided by Whale Alert blockchain tracker website, over the past day, anonymous crypto whales and Binance have shoveled a mind-blowing amount of more than $2.26 billion worth of Ethereum.

In the meantime, Ether has reached its highest price in the past two weeks, and ETH miner balances keep skyrocketing to the biggest sum of ETH held since mid-2016.

More than $2.26 billion in ETH on the move

Whale Alert has spotted around a dozen large Ethereum transfers, carrying well over $2.2 billion worth of the second-most popular crypto, Ethereum.

The largest single transfer carried an eye-popping 227,371 ETH (the equivalent of $784,858,373 in fiat). Smaller transactions shifted 101,000; 60,000; 30,000 and 10,000 Ethers each.

These funds were transacted by owners of anonymous Ethereum wallets on Binance crypto exchanges. Some of these Ethereum lumps were moved to Arbitrum, a possible rival to Ethereum 2.0 and Cardano that offers smart contracts.

The total amount of Ethereum transferred by whales and Binance constitutes over 675,226 ETH.

Image via Twitter

ETH miner balances keep soaring

According to on-chain data vendor Santiment, as Ethereum has reached the $3,480 level and is trading in the range near it now, the balances of Ethereum miners continue to skyrocket.

At the moment, Santiment analysts say, 532,750 ETH is the biggest amount of Ether stored by miners in over five years—since July 2016.

They have also called this ETH balance held by miners a new all-time high as it equals $1,794,321 in fiat.

#Ethereum is up to $3,480, the coin's highest price in 16 days. Notably, miner balances have continued to skyrocket. 532.75k $ETH is the largest balance held by miners since July 13, 2016. The value of these coins is $1.85B, easily an #AllTimeHigh. https://t.co/zf2g4ypqiJ pic.twitter.com/atPnYLhAgc — Santiment (@santimentfeed) October 5, 2021

At press time, Ethereum is trading at $3,361, as per data provided by CoinMarketCap. The Ethereum Fear&Greed Index stands at the level of 64 (greed).