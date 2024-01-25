Advertisement
AD

$2,100,000,000: Top AI Crypto Market Cap Spikes by 21% in 24 Hours

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Bittensor (TAO), largest AI cryptocurrency in CoinGecko's list, targets new all-time high
Thu, 25/01/2024 - 16:10
$2,100,000,000: Top AI Crypto Market Cap Spikes by 21% in 24 Hours
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

TAO, a core native cryptocurrency of Bittensor protocol, is among the top performers in the mid-cap segment now. The community is discussing the prospects of TAO airdrops while AI cryptos are rocketing again.

Advertisement

Bittensor (TAO) jumps by 21%, market cap smashes $2.1 billion

Today, Jan. 25, 2024, Bittensor (TAO) cryptocurrency is outperforming all of the largest AI coins. In less than 24 hours, TAO price spiked by 21% and set new local high over $370. An all-time high of TAO prices was registered on Dec. 14 over $394.

TAO jumps by 21%
Image by CoinMarketCap

Aggregated capitalization of TAO cryptocurrency exceeded $2.1 billion, which makes it CoinGecko's largest AI cryptocurrency. The closest rival, Render Network (RNDR), has more than a 30% lower market capitalization.

By press time, the price of TAO stabilized around $345 on major spot exchanges. In the last 24 hours, TAO market trading volume added 62% and exceeded $21 million in equivalent; MEXC, KuCoin and Gate.io are responsible for 90% of it.

In total, the AI cryptocurrency segment increased its capitalization by 8.7% overnight. At the same time, this upsurge is driven by low-caps.

All of the leaders - Fetch.AI (FET), Akash Network (AKT) and Singularity.NET (AGIX) - are in the red today. By contrast, InSure DeFi (SURE) and Aleph.im (ALEPH) added over 50% in one day.

Scam alert: TAO airdrop scams are on fire

The upsurge of price and net trading volume for Bittensor (TAO) might be associated with the rumors about TAO airdrop potential. However, the team did not confirm its plans to organize yet another distribution of the tokens that are already available on Tier 1 CEXes.

Related
This AI Crypto Rallies by 400% in 30 Days, But There's Caveat

As such, cryptocurrency enthusiasts should be particularly cautious. Numerous websites and X (formerly Twitter) accounts are promoting lucrative TAO airdrop claim opportunities.

All of them might be phishing campaigns targeted at stealing money from cryptocurrency wallets.

The net capitalization of crypto markets added 0.3% in the last 24 hours.

#AI
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Bitcoin Spot ETFs Record Massive $159 Million Net Outflow in Single Day
2024/01/25 17:06
Bitcoin Spot ETFs Record Massive $159 Million Net Outflow in Single Day
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Cardano Announces Key Stage for Project Catalyst Funds: Details
2024/01/25 16:41
Cardano Announces Key Stage for Project Catalyst Funds: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 'Ripple Is Wrong' Claims SEC In New Filing, Shibarium Announces New Era in SHIB Burns, Arthur Hayes Predicts Crucial BTC Bottom to Watch: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/01/25 16:18
'Ripple Is Wrong' Claims SEC In New Filing, Shibarium Announces New Era in SHIB Burns, Arthur Hayes Predicts Crucial BTC Bottom to Watch: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Prague Gaming & TECH Summit 2024: A Hotspot for Industry Leaders and Affiliates Alike
Common Wealth reveals the industry-leading All Street Oracles behind the revolutionary protocol
Lif3 Accelerates DeFi Adoption and Innovation with BitFinex Listing
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin Spot ETFs Record Massive $159 Million Net Outflow in Single Day
Cardano Announces Key Stage for Project Catalyst Funds: Details
'Ripple Is Wrong' Claims SEC In New Filing, Shibarium Announces New Era in SHIB Burns, Arthur Hayes Predicts Crucial BTC Bottom to Watch: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Show all