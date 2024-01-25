$2,100,000,000: Top AI Crypto Market Cap Spikes by 21% in 24 Hours

TAO, a core native cryptocurrency of Bittensor protocol, is among the top performers in the mid-cap segment now. The community is discussing the prospects of TAO airdrops while AI cryptos are rocketing again.

Bittensor (TAO) jumps by 21%, market cap smashes $2.1 billion

Today, Jan. 25, 2024, Bittensor (TAO) cryptocurrency is outperforming all of the largest AI coins. In less than 24 hours, TAO price spiked by 21% and set new local high over $370. An all-time high of TAO prices was registered on Dec. 14 over $394.

Aggregated capitalization of TAO cryptocurrency exceeded $2.1 billion, which makes it CoinGecko's largest AI cryptocurrency. The closest rival, Render Network (RNDR), has more than a 30% lower market capitalization.

By press time, the price of TAO stabilized around $345 on major spot exchanges. In the last 24 hours, TAO market trading volume added 62% and exceeded $21 million in equivalent; MEXC, KuCoin and Gate.io are responsible for 90% of it.

In total, the AI cryptocurrency segment increased its capitalization by 8.7% overnight. At the same time, this upsurge is driven by low-caps.

All of the leaders - Fetch.AI (FET), Akash Network (AKT) and Singularity.NET (AGIX) - are in the red today. By contrast, InSure DeFi (SURE) and Aleph.im (ALEPH) added over 50% in one day.

Scam alert: TAO airdrop scams are on fire

The upsurge of price and net trading volume for Bittensor (TAO) might be associated with the rumors about TAO airdrop potential. However, the team did not confirm its plans to organize yet another distribution of the tokens that are already available on Tier 1 CEXes.

As such, cryptocurrency enthusiasts should be particularly cautious. Numerous websites and X (formerly Twitter) accounts are promoting lucrative TAO airdrop claim opportunities.

All of them might be phishing campaigns targeted at stealing money from cryptocurrency wallets.

The net capitalization of crypto markets added 0.3% in the last 24 hours.