    2.1 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Going On?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu saw substantial boost in number of large transactions, hinting at upcoming reversal on market
    Thu, 12/09/2024 - 11:39
    2.1 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Going On?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    There has been a notable increase in Shiba Inu on-chain activity recently. In a single day, a whopping 2.1 trillion SHIB transactions were recorded. This abrupt rise indicates a resurgence of activity and interest in the Shiba Inu ecosystem, mostly from whales, or large investors

    Advertisement

    The number of big transactions reached a peak of 98 earlier this week, according to an analysis of the on-chain data, even though it has only been 47 in the last 24 hours. The high transaction volume fluctuated as well; on Sept. 9 it reached a high of 3.21 trillion SHIB moved, compared to a low of 645 billion SHIB on Sept. 7. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This implies that some whales are becoming more active and transporting large volumes of SHIB, possibly as a means of strategic liquidation or accumulation. Whales of the Shiba Inu breed have always been vital to the token's price movement. The concentrated nature of large holdings has historically meant that whale movements have directly affected SHIB's market value.

    HOT Stories
    2.1 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Going On?
    Binance Announces BNSOL Launch: Here's What You Need to Know
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Readies for Next Big Move as Elon Musk Mentions Meme Coin
    Anthony Scaramucci Teases His New Book on Bitcoin with Michael Saylor’s Foreword

    Related
    $20 Billion Mirage: Ethereum Projects Treasuries on Shaky Ground
    Thu, 09/12/2024 - 08:57
    $20 Billion Mirage: Ethereum Projects Treasuries on Shaky Ground
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Advertisement

    Depending on which way these whale movements move, the volume of these transactions can cause volatility and price dumps or spikes. The current activity may indicate that a bigger price move — either upward or downward — is about to happen. It is imperative to monitor SHIB's resistance and support levels in light of the recent surge in large transactions.

    Any significant buy or sell activity could break the current trend and push SHIB toward new highs or cause a pullback, given the current price trends and whale activity. Conclusively, the surge in significant Shiba Inu transactions observed recently suggests an increase in network activity. Although it is unclear if this is the start of a bigger trend, whales continue to be important players in SHIB's price movements, and their decisions will probably determine the market's next significant move.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 12, 2024 - 11:27
    Binance Announces BNSOL Launch: Here's What You Need to Know
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Sep 12, 2024 - 10:52
    FTX Stuns Crypto Market With Massive Solana Redemption
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Tokeniza Launches First Funding Round on Blocksquare’s RWA Launchpad to Democratize Access to Non-Performing Loans
    Announcing Our Exciting Partnership with Modern DevOps Melbourne 2024
    Region’s Leading CFOs to Meet at CFO Forum Kuwait
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    2.1 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Going On?
    Binance Announces BNSOL Launch: Here's What You Need to Know
    FTX Stuns Crypto Market With Massive Solana Redemption
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD