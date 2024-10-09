Advertisement
    $115 Billion Giant VanEck Launches Fund Focusing on Crypto and AI

    Alex Dovbnya
    VanEck has stepped into the VC game with a new fund that focuses on crypto and AI
    Wed, 9/10/2024 - 13:46
    Financial behemoth VanEck has announced the launch of a VC fund, which focuses on cryptocurrencies and artificial intelligence (AI). 

    The $30 million early-stage fund will offer financial support to "visionary founders" in the aforementioned fields. 

    Notably, the fund has already made its initial investments that have not been publicly unveiled just yet. 

    The fund will be spearheaded by former Circle employees Juan Lopez and Wyatt Lonergan.

    Lonergan, general partner at VanEck, claims that the combination of crypto and AI is "creating unprecedented opportunities." 

    The fund's financial contributions could reach as much as $1 million, according to the company's press release. 

    #AI #Cryptocurrency
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

