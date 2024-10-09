$115 Billion Giant VanEck Launches Fund Focusing on Crypto and AI

Financial behemoth VanEck has announced the launch of a VC fund, which focuses on cryptocurrencies and artificial intelligence (AI).

The $30 million early-stage fund will offer financial support to "visionary founders" in the aforementioned fields.

Notably, the fund has already made its initial investments that have not been publicly unveiled just yet.

The fund will be spearheaded by former Circle employees Juan Lopez and Wyatt Lonergan.

Lonergan, general partner at VanEck, claims that the combination of crypto and AI is "creating unprecedented opportunities."

The fund's financial contributions could reach as much as $1 million, according to the company's press release.