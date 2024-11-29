Advertisement
AD

    1.1 Billion DOGE in One Hour, What's Going On?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Dogecoin network seeing surge in activity
    Fri, 29/11/2024 - 11:38
    1.1 Billion DOGE in One Hour, What's Going On?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) has recently seen a flurry of activity, with three massive transactions totaling 1.1 billion DOGE between unknown wallets occurring in a very short period.

    Blockchain data tracker Whale Alert has reported three massive transactions totaling 1.1 billion DOGE occurring within a single hour. 

    The transfers included two transactions of 300 million DOGE each and a third involving a staggering 500 million DOGE. Together, these transactions are worth over $445 million at Dogecoin’s current market value.

    Advertisement

    Whale Alert reported 300,000,000 DOGE worth $121,375,564; 500,000,000 DOGE worth $202,294,187 and 300,000,000 DOGE worth $121,370,881 transferred between unknown wallets.

    HOT Stories
    Silk Road's Ross Ulbricht Issues Thanksgiving Post After Teasing His Possible Coming Release
    1,003,000,000 SHIB in Single Hour – What’s Happening?
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: ‘I Save Bitcoin’
    Someone Just Tricked AI Agent Into Sending Them ETH

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) at Make or Break Point: Key Level to Watch
    Wed, 11/27/2024 - 15:45
    Dogecoin (DOGE) at Make or Break Point: Key Level to Watch
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The nature of these transactions remains unclear, with the anonymity of the wallets adding a layer of mystery.

    Such substantial transfers are often associated with exchanges, institutional investors or large holders, known as "whales." These movements could indicate OTC transfers that occur outside of an exchange or mere consolidation of holdings.

    Dogecoin's large transaction volume jumps 41%

    Within the last 24 hours, Dogecoin's large transaction volume has surged 41.12%, suggesting increased activity among whales or institutional holders. Large transaction volume typically tracks transfers exceeding $100,000 in value, often associated with institutional investors, exchanges or whales.

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 25%: Analyst Predicts $0.82 Breakout
    Sat, 11/23/2024 - 13:15
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 25%: Analyst Predicts $0.82 Breakout
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    According to analytics platform IntoTheBlock, Dogecoin recorded $23.35 billion in large transaction volume within the last day. This comes to 60.9 billion DOGE.

    What's next for Dogecoin's price?

    At the time of writing, DOGE was up 1.92% in the last 24 hours to $0.41. Dogecoin has been rising since finding support at a low of $0.365 on Nov. 26. If today closes in green, it would mark the third day of gains.

    If the rebound sustains, bulls may seek to push Dogecoin above $0.44. If they do that, Dogecoin could surge to $0.50 and later to $0.59. On the other hand, a break and close below $0.369 might result in further declines. Dogecoin may drop to $0.33, then to $0.30.

    #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 29, 2024 - 13:15
    Silk Road's Ross Ulbricht Issues Thanksgiving Post After Teasing His Possible Coming Release
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Nov 29, 2024 - 12:42
    XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Eyes 22% Gain, According to Bollinger Bands
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ViaBTC Test: Performance of ElphaPex DG Home 1
    Istanbul Blockchain Week 2025 Is Back: The Future of Web3 Unfolds in Turkey’s Innovation Hub
    LBank Reaches 15 Million Users, Achieving New Milestone in Global Crypto Exchange
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Silk Road's Ross Ulbricht Issues Thanksgiving Post After Teasing His Possible Coming Release
    XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Eyes 22% Gain, According to Bollinger Bands
    Dogecoin Community Receives Crucial Security Warning: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD