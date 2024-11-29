1.1 Billion DOGE in One Hour, What's Going On?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dog-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) has recently seen a flurry of activity, with three massive transactions totaling 1.1 billion DOGE between unknown wallets occurring in a very short period.

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 500,000,000 #DOGE (202,294,187 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/ptPuiBe8ax — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) November 29, 2024

The transfers included two transactions of 300 million DOGE each and a third involving a staggering 500 million DOGE. Together, these transactions are worth over $445 million at Dogecoin’s current market value.

The nature of these transactions remains unclear, with the anonymity of the wallets adding a layer of mystery.

Such substantial transfers are often associated with exchanges, institutional investors or large holders, known as "whales." These movements could indicate OTC transfers that occur outside of an exchange or mere consolidation of holdings.

Dogecoin's large transaction volume jumps 41%

Within the last 24 hours, Dogecoin's large transaction volume has surged 41.12%, suggesting increased activity among whales or institutional holders. Large transaction volume typically tracks transfers exceeding $100,000 in value, often associated with institutional investors, exchanges or whales.

According to analytics platform IntoTheBlock, Dogecoin recorded $23.35 billion in large transaction volume within the last day. This comes to 60.9 billion DOGE.

What's next for Dogecoin's price?

At the time of writing, DOGE was up 1.92% in the last 24 hours to $0.41. Dogecoin has been rising since finding support at a low of $0.365 on Nov. 26. If today closes in green, it would mark the third day of gains.

If the rebound sustains, bulls may seek to push Dogecoin above $0.44. If they do that, Dogecoin could surge to $0.50 and later to $0.59. On the other hand, a break and close below $0.369 might result in further declines. Dogecoin may drop to $0.33, then to $0.30.