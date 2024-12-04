Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    10.43 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu Price Suddenly up 7%

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Shiba Inu sharply rebounded, reaching highs of $0.00003082
    Wed, 4/12/2024 - 16:11
    10.43 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu Price Suddenly up 7%
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has experienced a significant price increase of 7% within the last 24 hours. Within this time frame, the volume of large transactions, which refers to those greater than $100,000, came in 10.43 trillion SHIB tokens, or $299.13 million, according to IntoTheBlock data. Despite this impressive figure, this represents a 52.14% drop in the last 24 hours.

    Advertisement

    After two straight days of declines that culminated in lows of $0.0000266, Shiba Inu sharply rebounded in Wednesday's session, reaching highs of $0.00003082.

    At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.0000299. Altcoins are seeing price increases across the market, and SHIB was no exception. With Bitcoin and Ethereum consolidating, investors may be reallocating funds to alternative cryptocurrencies in search of quick gains.

    HOT Stories
    MicroStrategy Has Same Bitcoin Purchasing Price as Average Investor
    Ex-Binance Boss CZ Warns Not to Get Distracted as BNB Price Hits All-Time High
    Tron (TRX) Skyrockets 80% to Hit New ATH: Reasons
    Brad Garlinghouse Shares 'XRP Trading on Fire' Message As XRP Spikes Again

    Related
    Shiba Inu Whale Activity Skyrockets 148%, but SHIB Price Dips
    Sun, 11/24/2024 - 14:35
    Shiba Inu Whale Activity Skyrockets 148%, but SHIB Price Dips
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    .
    SHIB’s 7% price jump brought it to a retest of the crucial $0.00003 level. A clear rise over this crucial level might open the path for a more sustained rally. However, failure to maintain this trend may result in a fall to previous support levels near $0.0000266.

    Advertisement

    What's in store for SHIB price?

    Shiba Inu rose to $0.0000331 on Dec. 1, where bulls encountered resistance, with the SHIB price sharply plunging in the next two days that followed. If buyers maintain the price above $0.000030, Shiba Inu might rise to $0.000039.

    Article image
    SHIB/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    However, the $0.000033 immediate resistance needs to be cleared first; there is some resistance at $0.000035, but it is expected to be crossed. The $0.000039 level may present a significant hurdle, but if buyers triumph, the Shiba Inu might rally to $0.000047.

    Alternatively, if SHIB's price fails to stay above $0.000030, it could signal that the recent increase was a bull trap. Shiba Inu prices may drop to 0.000026, which is expected to entice buyers.

    In other SHIB news, Shibarium Mainnet was just upgraded with the Heimdall and Bor hard forks going live, bringing Ethereum's Dencun compatibility, improved stability, enhanced efficiency and a new upgradable burn contract to the Shiba Inu layer 2.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 4, 2024 - 16:08
    MicroStrategy Has Same Bitcoin Purchasing Price as Average Investor
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Dec 4, 2024 - 16:01
    XRP Could Drop Back Below $0.60, Predicts Analyst; Ancient Bitcoin Wallet Awakens With 10,817 Profit; 2,020,624,700 SHIB Burned in Just One Hour: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Roam Ranks #1 on DePINscan, Paving the Way for DePIN’s Future
    Accelerate RWA & Digital Asset Growth: BiFinance Strategic Partnership with Dingyi Group (HK:0508)
    LBank Pulse Focus Reveals Crypto's Evolution, Bridging the Narrative with Insights
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    10.43 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu Price Suddenly up 7%
    MicroStrategy Has Same Bitcoin Purchasing Price as Average Investor
    XRP Could Drop Back Below $0.60, Predicts Analyst; Ancient Bitcoin Wallet Awakens With 10,817 Profit; 2,020,624,700 SHIB Burned in Just One Hour: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD