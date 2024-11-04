    100 More Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales in 24 Hours: What's Happening?

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu seeing another cycle of growing number of trillionaires, but will it help with price?
    Mon, 4/11/2024 - 12:31
    
    Recently Shiba Inu has drawn attention due to an intriguing pattern in its on-chain data rather than a sharp price increase. SHIB has demonstrated stability in spite of its somewhat difficult market position, which is marked by low volatility and subdued price activity. Given the volume of significant transactions in recent days, it appears that major holders, or whales, are still using the token and may be getting ready for a future price recovery. 

    Around 147 significant transactions totaling more than 2.34 trillion SHIB in volume were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the data. Even though these numbers do not match recent highs of almost six trillion SHIB traded in late October, the volume of significant transactions shows that major holders are still actively involved on the market. This could indicate that even in this quiet period, they are seeing potential value and are building up SHIB at current levels. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Shiba Inu's price performance is still generally poor, though. SHIB's price has not moved much at this time, staying near the $0. 000017 mark without any bullish momentum to move it higher. While the lack of strong selling pressure is encouraging, the asset may remain stagnant in the near future if there is no new interest in purchasing it. There is some encouragement in the dedication of these major SHIB investors.

    A foundation for a future price recovery may be established if these significant players keep holding or amassing SHIB. This degree of participation may be an early sign of upcoming bullish action because whale activity frequently precedes market movement, as history has shown. Retail investors keeping an eye on the token may interpret this as indicating a possibility of a slow recovery, particularly if outside market conditions favor cryptocurrency assets. 

    Patience will be essential, though, as the token does not yet have the instant bullish catalysts required for a sharp price increase. The continuous whale activity, meanwhile, suggests that SHIB is resilient over the long run and has the potential to draw a lot of attention if general market conditions improve.

    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

    

