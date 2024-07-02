Advertisement
    1 Billion XRP in 24 Hours - What's Happening?

    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Ripple's latest move has sparked interest in XRP community
    Tue, 2/07/2024 - 12:13
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Ripple, a leading blockchain-based digital payment network, has unlocked a staggering one billion XRP from escrow within the past 24 hours. This significant movement of XRP has caught the attention of the community, especially considering the massive volume and its potential implications for the XRP price.

    Whale Alert, a well-known blockchain tracking service, was quick to notify the public about these large transactions. The first alert revealed that 500 million XRP, worth around $238.5 million, have been unlocked from escrow on an unknown wallet.

    Shortly after, Whale Alert tweeted again to reveal that 100 million XRP, estimated to be $47.6 million, have been unlocked from escrow. Similarly, the final alert in this series of transactions was of 400 million XRP, worth around $190.7 million.

    Market reaction and XRP price

    Ripple’s escrow system is designed to provide predictability and transparency to the supply of XRP. The company placed 55 billion XRP (55% of the total supply) into a series of escrows back in 2017. These escrows are set to release one billion XRP each month over 55 months.

    The idea behind this mechanism is to mitigate concerns about the XRP supply flooding the market and causing price volatility. Each month, Ripple decides whether to sell or retain the unlocked XRP based on market conditions and the company’s operational needs. Any unused portion is returned to the escrow account.

    Despite the enormous volume of XRP being unlocked, the price of XRP has shown stability. Currently, XRP is trading at $0.4816, reflecting a modest increase of 0.16% in the last 24 hours. The trading volume, however, has surged significantly, jumping 40.43% to $843.03 million.

    This spike in trading volume suggests increased market activity, possibly in response to the large release of XRP. While the immediate price impact has been minimal, sustained or increased selling pressure from this unlocked XRP could eventually impact the market.

    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

