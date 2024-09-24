    0G Introduces Next-Gen Data Storage Solutions Powered by AI: Details

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Here's how project 0G addresses most dangerous bottlenecks of modern AI segment via Web3 tools
    Tue, 24/09/2024 - 14:33
    0G Introduces Next-Gen Data Storage Solutions Powered by AI: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    By building the next generation of data storage solutions — which can bridge the gap between decentralized data protocols and AI companies — 0G ensures high-performance data delivery, which is essential for cost-effective LLMs training in 2024.

    0G bridges gap between Web3, AI and Big Data for consumer apps

    0G, a novel AI data storage protocol, kicked off to address the challenges of siloed data and resources monopolies in AI. As a result, the segment will get new model training designs for more democratic and inclusive access to computational power.

    By implementing an eccentric multi-layer structure, 0G is able to handle massive data volumes (50 gigabytes per second) required for advanced AI applications, such as high-frequency trading systems. This unparalleled level of scalability is achieved through a unique consensus mechanism that allows for parallel processing across multiple networks, effectively creating an infinitely scalable system.

    0G's solution incorporates a novel incentive design leveraging the Proof of Random Access (PoRA) framework. The mechanism encourages network participants to not only store data but also to make it readily available for AI training and inference processes.

    Lastly, the implications of 0G's tech stack do not end at data storage alone, as it also includes a sophisticated "Key-Value runtime," allowing for the seamless handling of structured, mutable data — an aspect that is critical for dynamic AI applications.

    More resource-efficient solutions for AI revolution

    The new cohort of products in the AI segment could not have been designed with the previous-gen approach to data management, i.e., leveraging siloed data or relying on giants like Amazon and Google. Day by day, such solutions become irrelevant due to gargantuan energy and resource consumption.

    As of 2024, it is clear that decentralization is not just a technological choice but a necessity if AI systems have to garner more trust and widespread adoption. To illustrate the scale of centralized AI, consider Meta's LLAMA3, which required 16,000 H100 GPUs running for 30 days to train.

    Decentralized AI systems powered by platforms like 0G offer a compelling alternative. By distributing data storage, compute power and decision-making across a network of participants, these systems not only offer more environmental benefits but also inherently reduce the risk of single points of failure or control.

    #AI
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

