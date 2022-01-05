ZKSea to Release NFTs with Japanese Luxury and Cosmetic Brand shu uemura

ZKSea, the cheapest and fastest NFT platform on Ethereum’s ZK-rollups, is going to mine and release tokens inspired by shu uemura, a top-notch Japanese brand.

ZKSea has entered into a partnership with shu uemura

According to the official announcement shared by the team at ZKSea , an NFT marketplace that leverages L2 scaling technologies on zk-rollups, it has inked a partnership with shu uemura, a luxury brand from Japan.



Within the framework of this partnership, ZKSea marketplace will introduce shu uemura aesthetics and products to all enthusiasts of the NFT segment. To achieve this ambitious goal, ZKSea will support the release of a luxurious fashion collection by shu uemura on its NFT market.

The upcoming drop will be developed in collaboration with leading digital content creators, GQLab. Experts at GQLab are responsible for the content policy of the GQ China media platform.

Limited editions of NFTs will be created by celebrity illustrator Long Shu. Female friendship, solidarity and career in life will be the focus of upcoming drop ideas. For both shu uemura and Long Shu, this collaboration will be their first-ever foray into the red-hot NFT segment.

Three NFT designs will go live on ZKSea in a modern resource-efficient model with very low token minting fees.

As emphasized by representatives of ZKSea, the new project will introduce a novel way of interaction between glamour, art, economics and technology:

This collaboration is set to unveil the cutting-edge NFT experience for all enthusiasts of the fashion, luxury, and digital art industries across the globe.

NFT lottery kicks off to celebrate partnership

Readers of GQLab products will be able to take part in the airdrop of exclusive NFTs on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Three winners will be awarded unique NFTs with designs by shu uemura.

As the technical partner of the airdrop, ZKSea will release a detailed manual on how to become eligible for the airdrop and claim NFTs from its organizers.

As such, the newly scored collaboration and NFT airdrop are set to emphasize the revolutionary character of the ZKSea offering, i.e., the opportunity to leverage the cheapest Ethereum scalability technology, zk-proofs, to mint and trade non-fungible tokens.