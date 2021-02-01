XRP to Lose $50 Million Worth of Daily Trading Volume as Another Exchange Announces Delisting

News
Mon, 02/01/2021 - 17:22
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Derivatives trading platform PrimeXBT is set to delist XRP later this month, further drying up the token's liquidity
XRP to Lose $50 Million Worth of Daily Trading Volume as Another Exchange Announces Delisting
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Cryptocurrency derivatives exchange PrimeXBT will delist the XRP cryptocurrency on Feb. 15 at 15:00 UTC, according to its Feb. 1 announcement

Two trading pairs (XRP/USD, XRP/BTC) will be ultimately removed from the exchange.     

Starting from Feb. 5, PrimeXBT users will no longer be able to open new positions with the token. They will be able to close or close their existing positions until Feb. 10.      

Seychelles-PrimeXBT is one of the largest exchanges for trading derivatives with over $1.12 billion worth of daily trading volume, according to CoinGecko data. The XRP/USD and XRP/BTC pairs cumulatively generate over $51 million worth of trading volume ($49.14 million and $2.3 million, respectively).    

The delisting is related to the “significant events” surrounding Ripple Labs, the issuer of the embattled token.  

Ripple was taken to court by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in late December. Last week, it filed its official response to the regulator in a long-shot effort to score a legal victory. 

Coinbase, Bitstamp, Binance.US, and a litany of other exchanges have already moved to ditch the token due to regulatory scrutiny. 

Related Early Uber Backer Calls XRP “a Disaster” That Is “Clearly” Going to Zero
Related
Early Uber Backer Calls XRP “a Disaster” That Is “Clearly” Going to Zero

XRP evaporates its gains    

Earlier today, XRP witnessed an incredible bout of volatility, collapsing over 51 percent from its multi-month high of $0.75. 

XRP
Image by tradingview.com

This abnormal market activity is most likely linked to a few unscrupulous “pump groups” that were meant to manipulate the token’s price.

#Ripple News #Cryptoсurrency exchange #SEC
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Major Crypto Exchange Adds XRP Pair Despite SEC Complaint
News
01/26/2021 - 14:27

Major Crypto Exchange Adds XRP Pair Despite SEC Complaint
Alex Dovbnya
article image Bitcoin Just Tanked to $29,000. Top 3 Reasons Why
News
01/27/2021 - 16:06

Bitcoin Just Tanked to $29,000. Top 3 Reasons Why
Alex Dovbnya
article image GameStop Collapses 77 Percent After Robinhood Snub as Calls for Decentralization Grow Louder
News
01/28/2021 - 17:50

GameStop Collapses 77 Percent After Robinhood Snub as Calls for Decentralization Grow Louder
Alex Dovbnya