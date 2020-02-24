XRP to Benefit from VeChain's Partnership with Bitrue Exchange

VeChain has made an announcement about its major partnership with XRP-friendly Bitrue exchange

The VeChain Foundation, a non-profit organization behind one of the leading blockchain platform, has joined forces with cryptocurrency exchange Bitrue through its strategic partner and advisor CREAM.

Must Read Bitrue Kicks Off ‘Most Demanded’ TRX/XRP Trading Pair - READ MORE

A slew of benefits for VeChain

As part of its strategic partnership with CREAM, Bitrue will list the VTHO token, which is needed for recording data on the VeThor blockchain. A VTHO/BTC pair will go live on Feb. 24. The token will be distributed on a weekly basis.

Bitrue will start supporting tokenized projects that are part of the VIP180 ecosystem. On top of that, Bitrue will also offer 'exclusive benefits' for X node holders.

Must Read Bitrue CEO Talks Future xRapid Partnership After Promising to Add XRP-Based Trading Pairs - READ MORE

Driving blockchain adoption

In its statement, CREAM claims that VeChain and XRP are both focused on developing enterprise-level use cases for blockchain technology. Bitrue was able to spot "the overlap" in these two projects, which prompted it to embrace VeChain in early 2019.

“Bitrue has been continually impressed by the growing adoption of the VeChainThor blockchain and appreciates the proactive approach that CREAM is taking to strengthen both the CREAMethod and VeChain ecosystem," Curis Wang, CEO of Bitrue.

Bitrue is one of the most XRP-friendly exchanges. Back in December, it expanded the number of trading pairs with the third biggest cryptocurrency, bringing their total amount to 77.