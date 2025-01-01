XRP Starts 2025 on High Note, Outperforming Other Major Cryptocurrencies

The Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency has started the new year in the green.

According to data provided by CoinGecko, it is up by 1.8% over the past 24 hours, currently changing hands at $2.17.

Notably, it is the only top 10 cryptocurrency that is currently in the green.

Other major altcoins have had a rather underwhelming start this year. Ethereum (ETH) and archrival Solana (SOL) are down 2.6% and 3.3%, respectively.

XRP is also among the most traded cryptocurrencies over the past 24 hours, generating nearly $4 billion in trading volume.

This comes after the controversial token stole the spotlight in the fourth quarter of 2024 with its tremendous rally.

XRP took a breather closer to the end of the year, but it was still up an impressive 238% on an annual basis. The token secured its highest-ever yearly close of $2.08. However, it is still far from reaching the all-time high that was achieved back in early 2018.

As reported by U.Today , Ripple conducted its monthly XRP unlock earlier today. A sizable amount of XRP was also recently sent to Bithumb.

The Ripple-affiliated token recently emerged as a dominant force in the South Korean cryptocurrency market, which is particularly known for its love for altcoins.

XRP became the darling of traders due to expectations of the SEC's pro-crypto U-turn.

As reported by U.Today , Stuart Alderoty, Ripple's top legal officer, recently unveiled his key principles for the SEC, arguing that the agency cannot police simple asset sales.

There are also several spot ETF filings for the XRP token in the U.S. They could give the token a much-needed edge in 2025 over some other major altcoins.