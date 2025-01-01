Advertisement
AD

    XRP Starts 2025 on High Note, Outperforming Other Major Cryptocurrencies

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    XRP feels lonely in green among top 10 biggest altcoins
    Wed, 1/01/2025 - 15:10
    A
    A
    A
    XRP Starts 2025 on High Note, Outperforming Other Major Cryptocurrencies
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency has started the new year in the green.

    Advertisement

    According to data provided by CoinGecko, it is up by 1.8% over the past 24 hours, currently changing hands at $2.17.

    Notably, it is the only top 10 cryptocurrency that is currently in the green.

    HOT Stories
    New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Minimum? Meme Coin Enters 2025 on Bullish Note
    44,623,604,014 SHIB Gone in 2024, Yearly Report Reveals
    Bitcoin to Hit $1 Million in 2025, Samson Mow Predicts, Here's Catch
    Bitcoin ETFs Record Positive Flows on Last Day of 2024

    Other major altcoins have had a rather underwhelming start this year. Ethereum (ETH) and archrival Solana (SOL) are down 2.6% and 3.3%, respectively.

    Advertisement

    XRP is also among the most traded cryptocurrencies over the past 24 hours, generating nearly $4 billion in trading volume.

    This comes after the controversial token stole the spotlight in the fourth quarter of 2024 with its tremendous rally.

    XRP took a breather closer to the end of the year, but it was still up an impressive 238% on an annual basis. The token secured its highest-ever yearly close of $2.08. However, it is still far from reaching the all-time high that was achieved back in early 2018.

    Related
    XRP: Lifeline Support Is Incoming
    Sun, 12/29/2024 - 10:30
    XRP: Lifeline Support Is Incoming
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    As reported by U.Today, Ripple conducted its monthly XRP unlock earlier today. A sizable amount of XRP was also recently sent to Bithumb.

    The Ripple-affiliated token recently emerged as a dominant force in the South Korean cryptocurrency market, which is particularly known for its love for altcoins.

    XRP became the darling of traders due to expectations of the SEC's pro-crypto U-turn.

    As reported by U.Today, Stuart Alderoty, Ripple's top legal officer, recently unveiled his key principles for the SEC, arguing that the agency cannot police simple asset sales.

    There are also several spot ETF filings for the XRP token in the U.S. They could give the token a much-needed edge in 2025 over some other major altcoins.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    XRP Rival XLM Rockets 15% in Mystery Rally, Defies Death Cross
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    Guides
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2025 is Coming on March 27
    CoinEx Charity Deploys Third Starlink Unit in the Philippines
    LBank Interview with Murad Mahmudov: Why Memecoins Will Dominate 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Starts 2025 on High Note, Outperforming Other Major Cryptocurrencies
    XRP Rival XLM Rockets 15% in Mystery Rally, Defies Death Cross
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD