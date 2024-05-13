Advertisement
AD

    XRP Skyrockets 194% in Volume as Key Ripple v. SEC Date Arrives

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP's trading volume skyrockets by almost 200% as Ripple v. SEC showdown intensifies
    Mon, 13/05/2024 - 13:41
    XRP Skyrockets 194% in Volume as Key Ripple v. SEC Date Arrives
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a notable surge, the trading volume of derivatives on the popular cryptocurrency XRP has soared by a staggering 194% within the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinGlass.

    Advertisement

    This surge in activity is underscored by the remarkable uptick in monetary terms, with the turnover of derivatives, primarily open-ended futures, on XRP spiking to $831.89 million. Simultaneously, the spot market for the cryptocurrency witnessed a robust 130% increase in trading volume, totaling an impressive $878.89 million.

    Related
    'Zero': This is What XRP Price Looks to Bitcoin, Warns Peter Brandt

    This remarkable surge catapults the total turnover of XRP on centralized platforms to a substantial $1.7 billion within a single day. With XRP's capitalization standing at $28 billion, the trading volume of the cryptocurrency is estimated to represent approximately 6% of its capitalization, signifying notable but not excessive trading activity.

    Ripple v. SEC

    Of particular significance is the timing of this surge in XRP trading activity, occurring on May 13, a pivotal date in the ongoing legal battle between Ripple and the SEC

    Today, the involved parties in the case have filed omnibus letter-motions, seeking to seal all materials related to the remedies-related briefing, including briefs, declarations and supporting exhibits. Additionally, proposed redactions to such materials have been submitted by the parties and any third parties involved.

    Related
    Ripple CEO Garlinghouse Slammed by Tether Boss for Spreading Fear About USDT: Details

    This legal showdown stems from the SEC's pursuit of Ripple, with the regulatory body seeking substantial penalties totaling $1.95 billion for alleged breaches related to the sale of unregistered securities to institutions.

    #Ripple News #XRP News #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Cardano (ADA) Forms First 2024 Death Cross
    2024/05/13 13:37
    Cardano (ADA) Forms First 2024 Death Cross
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hanging From Edge
    2024/05/13 13:37
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hanging From Edge
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Parity Wallet Hacker Moves $9 Million in Ethereum, Leaving $246 Million in Limbo
    2024/05/13 13:37
    Parity Wallet Hacker Moves $9 Million in Ethereum, Leaving $246 Million in Limbo
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bitsgap Introduces Mobile App, Bringing Crypto Trading Power to Your Pocket
    Dutch Blockchain Days 2024 x OKX: Leading the Blockchain, Crypto & Web3 Discussion
    Shaping the Future of Technology with AI Everywhere Take Center Stage at the 13th Big CIO Show
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Skyrockets 194% in Volume as Key Ripple v. SEC Date Arrives
    Cardano (ADA) Forms First 2024 Death Cross
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hanging From Edge
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD