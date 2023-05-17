XRP Shoots up 7% as Latest Ruling Favored Ripple Over SEC: Details

Wed, 05/17/2023 - 08:25
Godfrey Benjamin
XRP leading altcoin momentum today as Ripple scored big win over SEC
XRP Shoots up 7% as Latest Ruling Favored Ripple Over SEC: Details
Both the Ripple and XRP community are elated at the moment, following the latest victory scored by the blockchain payments firm over the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The latest win has helped in shooting the price of XRP to a new daily high as the cryptocurrency is up 7% to a spot price of $0.4485.

XRP and core growth trigger

The growth in the price of XRP as observed has been quite distinct, especially given the fact that the crypto ecosystem is currently seeing an encompassing price slump at this time. The general bearish slump has even made the XRP bounce more obvious, as it is the only digital currency in the top 10 of the most valuable coins with significant 4.5% growth in the week-to-date period.

The key trigger for this growth is the latest ruling from Judge Torres, in which she ordered that the Hinman Emails be made available to the public. The emails have been the bone of contention in the case for such a long time as the regulator initially refused to grant access to the documents.

The ruling has generated a lot of interest in the XRP community, with Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse marking the ruling a move toward transparency.

Good omen for Ripple?

The win for Ripple is being massively celebrated by the community as it stands as yet another sign that the projections of victory for the company by top legal experts appears to be true.

Ripple Ally v. SEC Takes New Turn as Commission Withdraws Request for Disgorgement

The focus of the case remains XRP's security status, not the public release of the Hinman emails. While this current win sounds great, it may not necessarily impact the much-anticipated summary judgment. By all permutations, Ripple is still being tipped as the favorite to win the case, a move that, if true, would surely benefit XRP a great deal.

Godfrey Benjamin

