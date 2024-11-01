Advertisement
AD

    XRP Rockets 40% in Volume Amid Fresh Ripple Lawsuit Update: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Spike in XRP volumes also coincides with market sell-off, which saw $293 million in liquidations
    Fri, 1/11/2024 - 12:52
    XRP Rockets 40% in Volume Amid Fresh Ripple Lawsuit Update: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP, the seventh largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has seen an increase in trading volumes over the last 24 hours, skyrocketing by over 40%. 

    Advertisement

    According to CoinMarketCap data, XRP is registering $1.26 billion in trading volume, or 2.43 billion XRP, representing a current 42.29% increase in the last 24 hours.

    The surge coincides with a fresh update in the Ripple-SEC lawsuit, currently in the appeals stage. In the past week, the SEC requested Jan. 15, 2025, as the deadline to file its principal brief in the ongoing appeals process. 

    HOT Stories
    XRP Rockets 40% in Volume Amid Fresh Ripple Lawsuit Update: Details
    CZ Shares Crypto Selfie with Legendary “Hide The Pain Harold” Meme Guy
    Crucial SHIB Burn Warning Goes Out to Shiba Inu Community
    Trading Legend Peter Brandt Issues Grim 38% Crash Ethereum Price Prediction

    In a recent tweet, James K. Filan updated the XRP community on the SEC request, which has now been granted. 

    Advertisement

    In a tweet, Filan shared that the "Second Circuit Court of Appeals has entered an Order that the SEC brief must be filed on or before January 15, 2025."

    Related
    XRP Ranked Second Largest Crypto 10 Years Back on This Date: Details
    Wed, 10/30/2024 - 16:09
    XRP Ranked Second Largest Crypto 10 Years Back on This Date: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    This announcement, which sets the stage for the appeals process in the Ripple lawsuit, might have contributed to an increase in trading activity as market participants speculate on the potential outcomes and what comes next for the XRP price. 

    Crypto market faces $293 million sell-off

    The spike in XRP volume coincides with a huge market sell-off that saw Bitcoin fall below the $70,000 barrier. 

    The cryptocurrency market is now trading lower, with the global crypto market capitalization down 3.12% to $2.35 trillion.

    Related
    XRP Community Gets Crucial Warning, What It Pertains To
    Tue, 10/29/2024 - 12:13
    XRP Community Gets Crucial Warning, What It Pertains To
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Notably, crypto futures have seen approximately $293 million in liquidations in the last 24 hours, with $249 million coming from long positions. More than $110 million in leveraged bets have been liquidated in the previous 12 hours alone.

    At the time of writing, XRP was down 0.12% in the last 24 hours to $0.517. Following two days of falls, XRP rose from a low of $0.50 to $0.523 in today's trading session. 

    XRP is currently meeting resistance at $0.53, indicating selling on rallies. If the XRP price falls and breaks below $0.50, it may indicate that the bears continue in power. In this situation, XRP might fall below the $0.46 to $0.41 support zone, where bulls are expected to enter.

    #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 1, 2024 - 12:39
    Is 274 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Enough? Price Makes Crucial Turn
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Nov 1, 2024 - 11:54
    $600 Million Bitcoin Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange Coinbase
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Tuk-Tuk Parade Takes Over Bangkok! Counting down to Thailand Blockchain Week 2024, the biggest blockchain event in Thailand
    CreationNetwork.ai Emerges as a Leading AI-Powered Platform, Integrating 22+ Tools for Enhanced Digital Engagement
    Flipster Partners with BNB Chain for Fee-Free Withdrawals
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Rockets 40% in Volume Amid Fresh Ripple Lawsuit Update: Details
    Is 274 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Enough? Price Makes Crucial Turn
    $600 Million Bitcoin Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange Coinbase
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD