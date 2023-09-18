XRP Remains in Comfortable Price Range: 3 Movement Scenarios

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As of the latest data, XRP is trading at approximately $0.497. The crypto landscape is ever-shifting, and XRP is no exception. With active addresses on the network taking a nosedive and the price moving below both the 21 and 200 EMAs, let's delve into three possible scenarios for XRP's near-term price action.

Scenario 1: Bullish reversal

The first scenario is a bullish reversal. Despite the descending volume and the EMAs converging — often a sign of an impending volatility surge — XRP could defy the odds. If the active addresses count starts to climb and the volume picks up, we could see a bullish divergence. This would be a classic case of the market sentiment turning positive, potentially pushing the price above the EMAs and averting the looming death cross.

Scenario 2: Bearish continuation

The second scenario is less rosy. With the active addresses count plummeting and the EMAs converging, a bearish continuation is entirely plausible. If the death cross occurs, where the 21 EMA crosses below the 200 EMA, it could trigger a sell-off. The descending volume would add fuel to the fire, possibly pushing the price down further.

Scenario 3: Sideways drift

The third scenario is a bit of a wild card: sideways movement. Sometimes, when indicators give mixed signals, the market chooses the path of least resistance, which is often sideways. If the active addresses count stabilizes and the volume remains low but consistent, XRP could enter a consolidation phase. This would mean the price would hover around the current levels, giving both bulls and bears a momentary breather.

In summary, XRP's future seems to be at a crossroads. The dwindling active addresses and converging EMAs suggest a volatility surge is on the horizon. Whether that surge will be to the upside or downside remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: With a death cross looming, investors might be waiting for the right moment to unleash their holdings on the market.

Shiba Inu's trading volume plummets

Shiba Inu, the meme coin that took the crypto world by storm, is showing some perplexing signs. As of the latest data, the SHIB token is trading at a price of $0.0000073. While the price has been on a gradual decline, what's more intriguing is the sudden drop in trading volume.

So, what does this mean for Shiba Inu? Well, the dwindling trading volume could be a harbinger of a fading rally. It's like the calm before the storm, but in reverse. The market seems to be holding its breath, waiting for the next move. On the flip side, Shiba Inu's profitability has seen a recent uptick. It's as if the market is giving mixed signals, leaving investors scratching their heads.

Technically speaking, Shiba Inu has been distancing itself from the 21 EMA level. For those not in the know, the exponential moving average (EMA) is a key indicator that traders use to gauge market trends. A retraction from the 21 EMA level usually spells caution. Add to that the fact that the trading volume is plummeting, and you've got a recipe for a potential reversal.

But here's the kicker: Despite these cautionary signals, Shiba Inu's profitability has actually increased. It's like the market is playing a game of red light, green light. One moment it is telling you to stop, and the next it is urging you to go. This duality could be attributed to the market being heavily oversold, which often leads to a rebound.

So, is this a sign of reversal for Shiba Inu? The answer is not straightforward. The market is a complex beast, influenced by a myriad of factors. What we do know is that the current landscape is rife with uncertainty. Investors would do well to tread carefully and keep a close eye on further developments.