XRP Price Analysis for September 16

Sat, 09/16/2023 - 15:46
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect local rise of XRP?
The weekend has started with an upward move by most coins.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has risen by 1.10% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is slowly approaching the local resistance of $0.5032. If the daily candle closes around that mark, the breakout may lead to a blast to the $0.5050 zone. Such a scenario is relevant until tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the situation is also more bullish than bearish as the price is on the way to test the resistance level of $0.5115. If the rate can fix above the important zone of $0.50, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.52-$0.53 range next week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the candle is about to close in the bullish area for the first time over the last few weeks. However, the rate of XRP has not accumulated enough strength for a midterm rise. 

In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.49-$0.52 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $0.50068 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

