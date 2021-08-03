XRP Price Analysis for August 3

Original U.Today article

Has XRP accumulated enough power for another blast?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bears have seized control over the market, with the majority of coins being in the red zone. Cardano (ADA) is the only exception after spiking 1.42 percent.

XRP/USD

Yesterday, the XRP/USD pair tried to fix above the two-hour EMA55, but the bears pushed the price below the moving average at the end of the day.

Tonight, the decline continued to the level of $0.72. In the morning, the correction slowed down, but the pair might still start trading below the $0.70 support level.

On the higher time frame, XRP bounced off the support at $0.70, which means that buyers are not giving up and are ready to save this level.

Respectively, there is a high probability of seeing XRP testing the liquidity zone around $0.74 to gain more power for another move.

According to the daily chart analysis, XRP may break the support at $0.70 as buyers could not seize the opportunity after the false breakout. If that occurs, the next mark where bulls might come back to the game is $0.67 zone.

XRP is trading at $0.71096 at press time.