Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for August 27

Sun, 08/27/2023 - 18:00
Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect price blast of XRP?
The prices of most coins are rising today, according to Coinstats.

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has increased by 0.89% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, traders should pay attention to the local resistance at $0.5296. If the bar closes around that mark today, the growth may continue to the $0.5340 zone tomorrow.

On the daily time frame, the situation has almost not changed over the last days, which means any sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon.

All in all, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.52-$0.54 is the more likely scenario for the upcoming week.

From the midterm point of view, the rate of XRP is far from the key levels, confirming that bears might have run out of power. However, the altcoin has not accumulated enough energy for an upward move yet. Respectively, consolidation in the area of $0.50-$0.55 is the more likely scenario until mid-September.

XRP is trading at $0.5261 at press time.

#XRP Price Prediction
About the author
With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

