XRP Price Analysis for August 27

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of most coins are rising today, according to Coinstats.

Top coins by Coinstats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has increased by 0.89% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, traders should pay attention to the local resistance at $0.5296. If the bar closes around that mark today, the growth may continue to the $0.5340 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the situation has almost not changed over the last days, which means any sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon.

All in all, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.52-$0.54 is the more likely scenario for the upcoming week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of XRP is far from the key levels, confirming that bears might have run out of power. However, the altcoin has not accumulated enough energy for an upward move yet. Respectively, consolidation in the area of $0.50-$0.55 is the more likely scenario until mid-September.

XRP is trading at $0.5261 at press time.