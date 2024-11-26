    XRP Ledger Welcomes Major Release, Here's What's New

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    XRP Ledger's reference server implementation has gotten major release
    Tue, 26/11/2024 - 14:37
    XRP Ledger Welcomes Major Release, Here's What's New
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP Ledger has introduced a significant update with the release of version 2.3.0 of its reference server implementation, rippled. This major release brings a host of new features and improvements aimed at enhancing the functionality and stability of the XRP Ledger.

    In an XRPL official blog post, it was announced that version 2.3.0 of rippled, the reference server implementation of the XRP Ledger protocol, is now available. This release contains eight new amendments, including Multi-Purpose Tokens (MPTs), Credentials, Clawback support for AMMs and the ability to make offers as part of minting NFTs. Also, this release includes important fixes for stability, making it important for server operators to upgrade their nodes.

    Related
    XRPL: Four Big Updates Set to Transform XRP Ledger
    Thu, 11/14/2024 - 15:57
    XRPL: Four Big Updates Set to Transform XRP Ledger
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Secures “60 Minutes” Interview
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breakout Secured: What's Next? Bitcoin (BTC) Delivers Hidden Signal, Toncoin (TON) Next to Skyrocket?
    XRP Scores New ETF Filing as Price Remains in Green
    Odds of Bitcoin Hitting $100,000 Collapse

    As stated in the blog, the new amendments are now open for voting via the XRP Ledger's amendment process, which allows protocol changes after two weeks of more than 80% support from trusted validators. Protocol changes take effect at the exact time determined by the network's voting outcomes.

    Advertisement

    New amendments

    These new amendments include XLS-70 Credentials, which add the ability to issue Credentials on the ledger and utilize them to preapprove incoming payments when utilizing deposit authorization rather than individually approving payers.

    The XLS-33 amendment (Multi-Purpose Tokens) introduces a new type of fungible token designed for institutional DeFi, including stablecoins. XLS-37 AMM Clawback allows clawback-enabled tokens to be utilized in AMMs with appropriate guardrails, while XLS-52 NFTokenMintOffer allows the creation of an NFT sell offer as part of the minting process for a new NFT.

    Related
    XRP Ledger Makes Major Leap for Institutional-Grade DeFi as This Feature Launches
    Sun, 11/03/2024 - 12:03
    XRP Ledger Makes Major Leap for Institutional-Grade DeFi as This Feature Launches
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The "fixAMMv1_2" fixes two bugs in automated market maker (AMM) transaction processing, whereas "fixNFTokenPageLinks" fixes an issue that might cause missing links in NFT directories and adds a transaction to fix the corrupted ledger state.

    The "fixEnforceNFTokenTrustline" fixes two bugs in the interaction between NFT offers and trust lines, while "fixInnerObjTemplate2" standardizes the way inner objects are enforced across all transaction and ledger data.

    The amendment "InvariantsV1_1," which adds new invariants to guarantee that transactions process correctly, has been partially implemented but is not yet open for voting.

    #XRPL
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 26, 2024 - 14:19
    Bitcoin (BTC) $90,000 in Danger: What's Happening?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Nov 26, 2024 - 14:01
    DOGE Price Prediction for November 26
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate.io Precisely Identifies Quality Projects and Officially Launches Lamina1 (L1)
    Phemex Thanksgiving Trade-A-Thon: 100,000 USDT in Exciting Prizes
    HIPTHER Academy Launches: Advancing Gaming & Tech with Premier Learning and Brand Values
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Ledger Welcomes Major Release, Here's What's New
    Bitcoin (BTC) $90,000 in Danger: What's Happening?
    DOGE Price Prediction for November 26
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD