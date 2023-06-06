XRP Ledger Functionality to Be Enhanced With This New Tool

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Despite the Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt (FUD) in the digital currency ecosystem, core XRP developers have continued building the protocol. In a recent update, XRPScan, the recognized XRP Ledger explorer, unveiled the launch of XRPL-Go, an open source Go client for interacting with the XRP Ledger websocket API.

The XRPL-Go client will serve many fundamental roles within the XRP Ledger that will ultimately make life easier for developers across the board. According to the announcement, the features includes the ability to send requests to observe ledger state using public websocket API methods, subscribing to XRPL streams and limited support for parsing ledger data into more convenient formats.

While the functionalities of the new XRPL-Go appear to be a developer driven tool, the end product will be an enhanced experience for all users of the XRP Ledger.

XRP Ledger is the smart contract protocol for the XRP ecosystem where anyone can build decentralized applications and innovations in a limitless manner. While XRP innovation is predominantly as a payment protocol, the outfit is now diversifying its interests with the help of XRP Ledger.

Rebranding the future in advance

As it stands, the future of XRP as a cryptocurrency still hangs in the balance, in that the lawsuit between the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is yet to receive its long-awaited summary judgment.

With XRP being held in the crosshairs as to whether it is a security or not, the outcome of the lawsuit will determine what the future holds for the asset. In a bid to rebrand the future, the core developers of the protocol are driving the utility of the network in unique ways such that the coin can maintain its relevance irrespective of the outcome of the legal brawl.

The SEC is now going after many cryptocurrencies it has designated as securities, and the outcome of the XRP case will help in giving better clarity to the pending cases.