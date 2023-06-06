XRP Ledger Functionality to Be Enhanced With This New Tool

Tue, 06/06/2023 - 14:51
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
XRP Ledger now has XRPL-Go client to help solve some basic functionalities
XRP Ledger Functionality to Be Enhanced With This New Tool
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Despite the Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt (FUD) in the digital currency ecosystem, core XRP developers have continued building the protocol. In a recent update, XRPScan, the recognized XRP Ledger explorer, unveiled the launch of XRPL-Go, an open source Go client for interacting with the XRP Ledger websocket API.

The XRPL-Go client will serve many fundamental roles within the XRP Ledger that will ultimately make life easier for developers across the board. According to the announcement, the features includes the ability to send requests to observe ledger state using public websocket API methods, subscribing to XRPL streams and limited support for parsing ledger data into more convenient formats.

While the functionalities of the new XRPL-Go appear to be a developer driven tool, the end product will be an enhanced experience for all users of the XRP Ledger.

XRP Ledger is the smart contract protocol for the XRP ecosystem where anyone can build decentralized applications and innovations in a limitless manner. While XRP innovation is predominantly as a payment protocol, the outfit is now diversifying its interests with the help of XRP Ledger.

Related
XRP Ledger Hits New Milestone as It Prepares to Dethrone Ethereum

Rebranding the future in advance

As it stands, the future of XRP as a cryptocurrency still hangs in the balance, in that the lawsuit between the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is yet to receive its long-awaited summary judgment.

With XRP being held in the crosshairs as to whether it is a security or not, the outcome of the lawsuit will determine what the future holds for the asset. In a bid to rebrand the future, the core developers of the protocol are driving the utility of the network in unique ways such that the coin can maintain its relevance irrespective of the outcome of the legal brawl.

The SEC is now going after many cryptocurrencies it has designated as securities, and the outcome of the XRP case will help in giving better clarity to the pending cases.

#XRPL
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Polygon (MATIC) Sees 742% Surge in Big Moves as Whales React to New Development
06/06/2023 - 14:25
Polygon (MATIC) Sees 742% Surge in Big Moves as Whales React to New Development
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image DOGE Price Analysis for June 6
06/06/2023 - 13:46
DOGE Price Analysis for June 6
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Unleashes Shibarium Beta 'Puppynet' With Ongoing Improvements
06/06/2023 - 13:30
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Unleashes Shibarium Beta 'Puppynet' With Ongoing Improvements
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide