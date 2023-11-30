Advertisement
AD

XRP Glitch on Ledger Live Fixed

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ledger Live users experienced a brief glitch affecting XRP transactions, swiftly resolved by Ledger Support and XRPL Labs
Thu, 11/30/2023 - 05:48
XRP Glitch on Ledger Live Fixed
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Users of Ledger Live experienced a temporary glitch affecting transactions with XRP, a popular cryptocurrency. 

Advertisement

Ledger Support announced the issue via Twitter, noting a problem with their backend services for XRP. This issue prevented users from adding an XRP account or sending XRP through Ledger Live. 

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Bull Mike Novogratz: Bad Actors Are Out

However, they assured customers that the glitch did not impact the safety of their funds and suggested an interim solution involving the XRP Toolkit.

Understanding the glitch

Ledger Live users encountered an unexpected issue that temporarily halted their ability to interact with their XRP holdings. 

Ledger Support's prompt announcement on X addressed the problem, attributing it to a backend service glitch. While this disruption caused inconvenience, Ledger was quick to emphasize that user funds remained secure and unaffected. 

As a temporary workaround, they advised using the XRP Toolkit, a separate platform, for managing XRP transactions. This issue underscores the challenges faced by digital wallet services in ensuring seamless access to cryptocurrencies.

Resolving the issue

The glitch was resolved swiftly thanks to a collaborative effort between Ledger and XRPL Labs, according to WietseWind of XRPL Labs. 

A configuration change on xrplcluster.com, which provides public XRP Ledger nodes, was key to resolving the issue. 

Ledger Support confirmed the resolution on Twitter, signaling a return to normal operations for Ledger Live users. 

#Ripple News #XRP News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Bitcoin's (BTC) Price Soars in Daring Push to New Heights: Eyeing $40,000
2023/11/30 06:08
Bitcoin's (BTC) Price Soars in Daring Push to New Heights: Eyeing $40,000
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Bull Mike Novogratz: Bad Actors Are Out
2023/11/30 06:08
Bitcoin (BTC) Bull Mike Novogratz: Bad Actors Are Out
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image North Korea-Linked Crypto Mixer Gets in US Crosshairs
2023/11/30 06:08
North Korea-Linked Crypto Mixer Gets in US Crosshairs
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

XRP Glitch on Ledger Live Fixed
XRP Glitch on Ledger Live Fixed
Bitcoin's (BTC) Price Soars in Daring Push to New Heights: Eyeing $40,000
Bitcoin's (BTC) Price Soars in Daring Push to New Heights: Eyeing $40,000
Bitcoin (BTC) Bull Mike Novogratz: Bad Actors Are Out
Bitcoin (BTC) Bull Mike Novogratz: Bad Actors Are Out
North Korea-Linked Crypto Mixer Gets in US Crosshairs
North Korea-Linked Crypto Mixer Gets in US Crosshairs
SHIB Price Analysis for November 29
SHIB Price Analysis for November 29
IOTA Launches $100 Million Abu Dhabi DLT Foundation
IOTA Launches $100 Million Abu Dhabi DLT Foundation
XRP Ledger's Game-Changing Update for NFTs: What's New
XRP Ledger's Game-Changing Update for NFTs: What's New
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Warns AI Could Pose 'Existential Risk,' Elon Musk's X Secures New Payment License in US State, SHIB Cryptic Text Puzzles Community: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Warns AI Could Pose 'Existential Risk,' Elon Musk's X Secures New Payment License in US State, SHIB Cryptic Text Puzzles Community: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Millions of XRP Sent to Top Korean Exchange Bithumb at Loss
Millions of XRP Sent to Top Korean Exchange Bithumb at Loss
Fantom (FTM) Dramatically up 10%, Here's Reason
Fantom (FTM) Dramatically up 10%, Here's Reason
Show all
Advertisement
AD