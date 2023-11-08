XRP Forms Golden Cross, SHIB Partner Bad Idea AI Plans to Leverage Elon Musk's Grok AI Bot, Ripple Transfers 60 Million XRP to Unknown Wallet: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

XRP forms golden cross: Details

Yesterday, Nov. 7, Ripple-affiliated token XRP was spotted printing a "golden cross" pattern on its daily chart. This is the second golden cross that XRP formed this year; the first one was registered earlier in April. As a rule, this pattern is seen as bullish and often interpreted as a portent of an imminent upswing. The current golden cross may attract further buying pressure from traders who pay attention to market trends, leading to further price rises. However, one should always follow the DYOR ("do your own research") principles instead of blindly relying on chart patterns; traders can get trapped on the wrong side of the market, as it may have been overbought at the time and is due for a correction before the cross emerges.

SHIB partner Bad Idea AI (BAD) plans to leverage Elon Musk's Grok AI bot

In a recent X post, Bad Idea AI, a partner of Shiba Inu project, spread the word about a few developments in the AI field that piqued its interest. The BAD team mentioned the latest releases by the two AI-centered competing products - Elon Musk's Grok-1 model and Open AI's ChatGPT-4 Turbo for developers. The team then wrote that it plans to leverage both to expand their machine-learning database and to compare Elon Musk's product to that of Open AI. As a reminder, earlier this year, Musk set up his own AI company called xAI, which presented its first AI chatbot Grok last week.

Ripple transfers 60 million XRP to unknown wallet as XRP price finds ceiling