XRP Documentary Debuts in Arizona

The debut of an XRP documentary created by Fruition Productions recently took place in Arizona.

The documentary, which is titled "Rigged from the Start, Exposing the SEC's war on crypto," is supposed to pull back the curtain on the much-talked-about legal battle between Ripple Labs and the SEC.

It is expected to offer "exclusive insights" from crypto influencers, legal experts and industry leaders. Earlier, it was confirmed that Ripple boss Brad Garlinghouse refused to be part of the project.

Fruition Productions, a Los Angeles-based film and gaming studio, recently announced two screenings in Scottsdale.

As part of the first tour, the firm organized screenings in seven different cities.

"We had screenings in seven cities on this first tour. A lot of people have been asking about other cities were looking at possibly doing a second screening tour in December. Please, note that it will be launched on streaming from our website on November 21," the firm said.

The firm has also stated that it is "cooking some plans" for Florida, and it is expected to make an announcement soon.

The documentary was initially supposed to be named "XRP Unleashed." However, Fruition Productions decided to change the title less than a month ahead of the documentary's release. Fruition Productions noted that very few people in the mainstream are actually familiar with the XRP token, which is why they came up with the alternative title.