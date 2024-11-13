    XRP Documentary Debuts in Arizona

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Documentary will become available for streaming on Nov. 21
    Wed, 13/11/2024 - 6:58
    XRP Documentary Debuts in Arizona
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The debut of an XRP documentary created by Fruition Productions recently took place in Arizona. 

    The documentary, which is titled "Rigged from the Start, Exposing the SEC's war on crypto," is supposed to pull back the curtain on the much-talked-about legal battle between Ripple Labs and the SEC. 

    It is expected to offer "exclusive insights" from crypto influencers, legal experts and industry leaders. Earlier, it was confirmed that Ripple boss Brad Garlinghouse refused to be part of the project.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Documentary Debuts in Arizona
    Cardano’s Hoskinson Praises Ripple CEO Garlinghouse
    XRP Reversal Can End Here, Bitcoin (BTC) Sets Sights on $200,000, Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets by $30 Billion in 7 Days
    XRP Price Is Going Nuts, According to This Top Trader

    Fruition Productions, a Los Angeles-based film and gaming studio, recently announced two screenings in Scottsdale. 

    Advertisement

    As part of the first tour, the firm organized screenings in seven different cities. 

    Related
    XRP Price Is Going Nuts, According to This Top Trader
    Tue, 11/12/2024 - 19:44
    XRP Price Is Going Nuts, According to This Top Trader
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    "We had screenings in seven cities on this first tour. A lot of people have been asking about other cities were looking at possibly doing a second screening tour in December. Please, note that it will be launched on streaming from our website on November 21," the firm said. 

    The firm has also stated that it is "cooking some plans" for Florida, and it is expected to make an announcement soon. 

    The documentary was initially supposed to be named "XRP Unleashed." However, Fruition Productions decided to change the title less than a month ahead of the documentary's release. Fruition Productions noted that very few people in the mainstream are actually familiar with the XRP token, which is why they came up with the alternative title. 

    As reported by U.Today, the documentary project was initially announced back in April. 

    #XRP News #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 13, 2024 - 5:15
    Cardano’s Hoskinson Praises Ripple CEO Garlinghouse
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Nov 13, 2024 - 0:01
    XRP Reversal Can End Here, Bitcoin (BTC) Sets Sights on $200,000, Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets by $30 Billion in 7 Days
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Warped Games Announces Official Partnership with Mysten Labs to build on Sui
    MiniTon Announces Seed Funding Round to Pioneer the Future of Mass Adoption in Web3
    Augmented World Expo EU Celebrates Unprecedented Xr Growth, Releases News Highlights From Day One of the Conference
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Documentary Debuts in Arizona
    Cardano’s Hoskinson Praises Ripple CEO Garlinghouse
    XRP Reversal Can End Here, Bitcoin (BTC) Sets Sights on $200,000, Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets by $30 Billion in 7 Days
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD