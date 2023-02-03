XRP, Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Ownership on Decline in U.S.

Fri, 02/03/2023 - 19:19
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The share of Americans who own cryptocurrencies has declined substantially since October, according to Morning Consult data
According to a recent poll conducted by Morning Consult, the share of Americans who own cryptocurrencies has declined compared to October 2022. 

As of January, 14% of Americans own Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency (compared to 15% in October). 

The ownership of other coins also experienced a minor drop over the past two months. The share of Americans who own such cryptocurrencies as Cardano (ADA) and XRP has declined to 3% (compared to 4% in October).

Only 6% of Americans own Dogecoin (DOGE), the most popular meme cryptocurrency, according to the latest Morning Consult data. 

The share of American men who own Bitcoin declined from 24% to 20% over the last few months. At the same time, more American women now own Bitcoin compared to October (8%). 

The share of Bitcoin owners increased among baby boomers and Gen Xers. However, it dramatically declined among millennials (from 29% to 21%). 

More than a fifth of Americans plan to buy Bitcoin during the next month. Meanwhile, 13% of Americans still have plans to buy Dogecoin (DOGE).

Most U.S. adults remain bearish on the price of Bitcoin in spite of the recent market recovery. The Morning Consult survey indicates that U.S. adults believe that the largest cryptocurrency will end up trading slightly above $15,000 in six months from now. Naturally, cryptocurrency owners are a tad more optimistic: they believe that the largest cryptocurrency will be trading above $29,000.

Only 15% of Americans with the term “Web3,” but nearly a third of Americans are aware of NFTs. 

article image
