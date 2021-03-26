ENG
XRP Ledger to Have One More DEX, Mainnet Date to Be Revealed on March 29

Fri, 03/26/2021 - 11:11
Vladislav Sopov
Sologenic XRPL-based project is going to release a decentralized trading platform with advanced features
XRP Ledger to Have One More DEX, Mainnet Date to Be Revealed on March 29
Sologenic, an XRPL-focused blockchain ecosystem, inches closer to the release of its decentralized exchange. Besides XRP token and Sologenic's native coin, SOLO, this DEX will support the storage and transfer of tokenized real-world assets.

Sologenic DEX goes live in mainnet

According to the official announcement by Sologenic co-founder and Coinfield CEO Bob Ras, the decentralized trading instrument by Sologenic will share the date of its mainnet activation on March 29, 2021.

He stresses that his team was laser-focused on delivering an easy-to-use product suitable for the storage and transfer of XRPL-based assets.

This release supports PayString (formerly PayID) technology that enables one-for-all human-readable identifiers for payments on XRP Ledger. This integration becomes possible due to a collaboration with the PayMe application.

Skilled traders will enjoy fully customized trading terminal widgets, chart tabs with one-minute candles, live orderbooks and low-to-no fees of $0.000005.

Seamless integration with other XRP-oriented products

Transactions on Sologenic DEX will be finalized in three seconds. Both web and mobile applications will be multi-language: the team announces support for English, Spanish, Japanese and other languages.

Also, Sologenic DEX will seamlessly interact with other end-user instruments for XRP Ledger; namely, XUMM noncustodial service, Ledger hardware wallets and so on.

How DeFi Brings Crypto and Real-World Assets Together: Case of Sologenic (SOLO)

As covered by U.Today previously, Sologenic builds the backbone element of integral systems to bring XRPL DeFis and real-world assets closer.

