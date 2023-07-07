XRP and Doge to Outperform Bitcoin, But There's a Catch: Trader

According to renowned cryptocurrency trader Rager, smaller altcoins such as XRP and Dogecoin may outshine more established cryptos like Bitcoin and Ethereum

Well-known cryptocurrency chartist Josh Rager has suggested that smaller altcoins, such as XRP and Dogecoin, could outperform major crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum in the coming years.

The lion's share of investors believes the flagship cryptocurrency will remain the most profitable major crypto asset over the next three years.

However, smaller cryptocurrencies are likely to outperform their larger counterparts due to their potential for higher returns.

Nevertheless, Bitcoin remains a safe asset for holding capital, with Rager stating there is "nothing wrong with people putting [the] majority of their capital there."

While the promise of smooth sailing and larger returns from smaller altcoins is appealing, Rager hoists a caution flag. He suggests it is wiser to navigate the calmer waters of safer assets with smaller returns, rather than risk being swept away in the turbulent currents of high-risk investments with a chance of capsizing due to unpredictable market maneuvers.

Rager also commented that Litecoin does not have an ETF potentially about to be approved in response to a question about the O.G. altcoin. The trader argued, "I don't know how anyone can say that any other asset is safer than Bitcoin," making a case for the cryptocurrency's relative safety and stability regardless of return on investment.

Current CoinGecko data reveals Bitcoin's price at $30,343, Ethereum at $1,872, BNB at $235, Cardano at $0.284, XRP at $0.467 and Dogecoin at $0.063, with their future performance yet to be determined.