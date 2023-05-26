XRP Accounts Hit Big Milestone as Optimism Increases

Fri, 05/26/2023
Tomiwabold Olajide
XRPL has just smashed new milestone
XRP Accounts Hit Big Milestone as Optimism Increases
Thomas Silkjaer, head of analytics and compliance at the XRP Ledger Foundation (XRPLF), made it known on Twitter that the XRPL has just smashed a new milestone. The number of accounts that have been activated on XRP Ledger is now five million.

Silkjaer says he ran some fresh stats on XRPL and noted that the five million account milestone has been reached. 

He says that although 4.7 million accounts exist currently, at the time the stats were logged a few days ago, 5,002,458 were active.

According to XRP Ledger Services, which tracks XRPL's growth, there are currently 4,705,871 XRP accounts. The total XRP in these accounts equates to 57,783,679,838 (57.7) billion XRP. Meanwhile, only 1,035 accounts contain zero XRP.

Silkjaer explains that while the ledger reports 4.7 million accounts, the real number of accounts that have been activated on the ledger is five million. 

As reported, in another significant achievement for the XRP ecosystem, XRP Ledger has successfully closed 80 million ledgers in over 10 years. The current figure for ledgers is 80,037,448.

Optimism is building up for XRP as Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse made a bold prediction of the lawsuit being resolved in "weeks" and not "months," which might suggest that the much-publicized legal battle is nearing its end.

At the time of writing, XRP was up 3.05% in the last 24 hours to $0.465. In separate news, the Bitrue crypto exchange says it has completed the distribution of the XCORE airdrop to XRP holders who have participated.

