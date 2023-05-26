XRP Accounts Hit Big Milestone as Optimism Increases

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Thomas Silkjaer, head of analytics and compliance at the XRP Ledger Foundation (XRPLF), made it known on Twitter that the XRPL has just smashed a new milestone. The number of accounts that have been activated on XRP Ledger is now five million.

Silkjaer says he ran some fresh stats on XRPL and noted that the five million account milestone has been reached.

Ran some fresh stats on the XRPL, as we have crossed the 5M account mark.



Only 4.7M exists at this moment, but as the stats were made a few days ago, 5.002.458 had been active over time. — Thomas Silkjær (@Silkjaer) May 26, 2023

He says that although 4.7 million accounts exist currently, at the time the stats were logged a few days ago, 5,002,458 were active.

According to XRP Ledger Services, which tracks XRPL's growth, there are currently 4,705,871 XRP accounts. The total XRP in these accounts equates to 57,783,679,838 (57.7) billion XRP. Meanwhile, only 1,035 accounts contain zero XRP.

Silkjaer explains that while the ledger reports 4.7 million accounts, the real number of accounts that have been activated on the ledger is five million.

As reported, in another significant achievement for the XRP ecosystem, XRP Ledger has successfully closed 80 million ledgers in over 10 years. The current figure for ledgers is 80,037,448.

Optimism is building up for XRP as Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse made a bold prediction of the lawsuit being resolved in "weeks" and not "months," which might suggest that the much-publicized legal battle is nearing its end.

At the time of writing, XRP was up 3.05% in the last 24 hours to $0.465. In separate news, the Bitrue crypto exchange says it has completed the distribution of the XCORE airdrop to XRP holders who have participated.