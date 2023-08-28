XRP About to Set Historic Record in August, But There's a Catch

XRP price history is about to get rewritten, but it may not be what the community has been waiting for

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

After a triumphant July that saw Ripple's legal battle with the SEC culminate in a pivotal court ruling affirming XRP's nonsecurity status, the digital asset soared by an impressive 47.6%. The anticipation was palpable as enthusiasts wondered whether XRP could sustain its meteoric rise into August, setting a new precedent.

However, an unexpected twist is now threatening to paint a different picture.

In contrast to its record-breaking performance last month, XRP finds itself on the brink of a historic downturn in August 2023. The token, which celebrated its second-best July ever in terms of pricing, faces the possibility of recording its worst August performance to date. CryptoRank data warns of a looming 25.4% price drop for this month, surpassing the previous record set back in August 2018, when XRP experienced a 23% monthly plunge.

XRP monthly returns by CryptoRank

Adding to the woes, XRP's market capitalization has already tumbled by a substantial $10 billion since the month's commencement, currently resting at a total of $27.49 billion. As the month draws to a close, the question of whether XRP can evade renewing its unfortunate August record becomes a focal point of intrigue surrounding the token.

XRP market cap to USD by CoinMarketCap