    Worst Month for ETH Since August 2020: Crucial Metric Highlighted by Researcher

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Ethereum (ETH) losing deflationary status might be for better in long run, researcher Thor Hartvigsen of On Chain Times says
    Sat, 31/08/2024 - 14:23
    Worst Month for ETH Since August 2020: Crucial Metric Highlighted by Researcher
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Ethereum (ETH) cannot be considered a deflationary cryptocurrency as its fees are too low to keep a sufficient burn rate. However, the "Ultra Sound Money" narrative vanishing is not a tragedy for the second cryptocurrency, a seasoned trader and analyst says.

    Ethereum (ETH) fees lowest since August 2020, data says

    August 2024 is the worst month for Ethereum (ETH) since the 2020 DeFi Summer in terms of network fees generated. This historical decline — an over 20x reduction since the peak — should be attributed to the migration of network activity to L2s and the introduction of blobs by ERC 4337 implementation, researcher Thor Hartvigsen shares in an X thread.

    Hartvigsen analyzes the flow of ETH fees from various points of view (staker, non-staker and others) and notices that the exact fee flow to stakers is down by over 90% in 2024 only.

    Advertisement

    As a result, the inflation rate for ETH is now 0.7% per year. Combined with long-term stagnation of the Ethereum (ETH) price, this might look disturbing to the community and traders.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu Lead Issues Urgent Message to SHIB Holders
    How Much Ethereum Does ETH Creator Vitalik Buterin Own?
    Crypto Community Abuzz After Elon Musk's Crucial Reminder
    Ripple Reveals How It Can Relieve SMEs of Cross-Border Payment Hurdles

    At the same time, these dramatic changes come with their own advantages, the analyst notices. To some extent, they were imminent for Ethereum's L1:

    The high $100 tx fees on mainnet were never sustainable and the network is now more usable (when perhaps disregarding the fragmentation of L2s)

    Even these inflation rates are way better than those of competitors. For instance, as U.Today previously reported, the Cardano (ADA) community appreciates 2.5% inflation registered in August 2024.

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Inflation Lowest Amid All Majors, Community Says
    Fri, 08/09/2024 - 15:00
    Cardano (ADA) Inflation Lowest Amid All Majors, Community Says
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX), two other major proof-of-stake (PoS) networks, operate with 14-15% inflation, while for Polkadot (DOT) this metric is around 10%.

    Ultra-sound money thesis is gone: ETH in search of new narratives?

    In general, the analyst admits that Ethereum is no longer an outlier with a net deflationary supply and, like other infrastructure layers, requires another way to be valued.

    At the same time, the Ethereum (ETH) community outlines four bullish monetary narratives for ETH even in the current situation.

    Liam, a community manager of Ethereum's L2 Scroll, treats current ETH tokenomics as "healthy and sustainable issuance" that allows Ethereum (ETH) to remain a dominant smart contract ecosystem.

    The Ethereum (ETH) price is sitting at $2,520, being 0.3% down in the last 24 hours.

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 31, 2024 - 13:33
    Shiba Inu Lead Issues Urgent Message to SHIB Holders
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Aug 31, 2024 - 13:17
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bulls Sidestepped as Price Rebound Fails
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Mining 2025. AI Mining and ASIC Shares
    ViaBTC Supports LTC+DOGE+BEL Merged Mining to Boost Miners' Profits by 17%
    Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might be on Track for Bullish September as RCO Finance (RCOF) Has All Chances to Rally
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Worst Month for ETH Since August 2020: Crucial Metric Highlighted by Researcher
    Shiba Inu Lead Issues Urgent Message to SHIB Holders
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bulls Sidestepped as Price Rebound Fails
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD