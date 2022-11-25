Whales' SHIB Holdings Keep Shrinking – Another 217 Billion Sold in 48 Hours

Fri, 11/25/2022 - 14:30
article image
Yuri Molchan
Top whales on Ethereum have sold another massive chunk of Shiba Inu, despite substantial surge in price
WhaleStats service that traces the biggest addresses on Ethereum, Polygon, BSC and a few other networks has, over the past 48 hours, reported that whales' stash of SHIB has shrunk by another 217 billion of these meme coins.

The overall stash of the top 100 Ethereum whales has faced greater shrinkage over the past two days.

Whales shedding more Shiba Inu, price rising

Two days ago, U.Today reported that the overall amount of SHIB canine tokens stored by the 100 biggest whales on Ethereum went down below the $70 million level. It happened within merely two days; last week, they still owned $82-86 million worth of Shiba Inu.

Back on Nov. 23, these wallets held 8,036,305,217,856 SHIB worth $68.3 million. What they are holding at the time of this writing is $66,326,515 – the equivalent of 7,225,110,566,448 Shib coins.

Over the past three days, Shiba Inu has demonstrated a price jump by slightly over 11%, rising from a low of $0.00000822 to the current $0.00000919. Earlier today, SHIB printed a long green candle on an hourly chart that took it up by 3.52%.

Another 117 billion SHIB sold

Shib-focused Twitter account @shibaplay_ has spread the word about a total of 117,474,143,624 Shib Inu. Data that the account picked up on Etherscan shows that this lump of canine crypto was moved from an anonymous wallet to an address of the Gate.io crypto exchange.

The sender's wallet still contain the 420,117,007 SHIB it bought on Coinbase nearly two hours ago.

