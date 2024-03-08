Whales Buy Over $620 Million in Ethereum (ETH) in Major Move

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A series of substantial purchases have been made of Ethereum (ETH), totaling over $620 million. Data from Spot On Chain reveals that in a single hour, a massive sum of 15,003 ETH was acquired at an approximate rate of $3,932, using 59 million DAI. Over the past four days, these wallets have amassed 163,295 ETH, costing around 620.7 million DAI, with an average purchase price of $3,801, resulting in an estimated unrealized profit of $24.3 million.

Advertisement

These transactions are associated with wallets linked to PulseChain, a project with connections to the controversial figure Richard Heart, the founder of HEX and PulseX. PulseChain has been a topic of debate within the cryptocurrency community. Despite the controversies surrounding its founder, the significant investment in Ethereum by entities associated with PulseChain suggests confidence in the digital asset's future.

Another 15,003 $ETH was bought on-chain at ~$3,932 using 59M $DAI by wallets linked to PulseChain/X in the past hour!



Total amount purchased in the past 4 days: 163,295 $ETH (cost: 620.7M $DAI, avg price: $3,801)!



Est. unrealized profit: $24.3M. https://t.co/YAgSMo1b1X pic.twitter.com/mgDpJI44qC — Spot On Chain (@spotonchain) March 8, 2024

Ethereum price eyes $4,000

The impact of these large-scale purchases is evident in the market as Ethereum's price approaches the $4,000 mark. Currently, ETH is trading at $3,939, marking a 3.74% increase over the past 24 hours and an impressive 62.57% rise over the last month. The substantial interest from both retail and institutional investors continues to fuel Ethereum's momentum, highlighting the widespread belief in its long-term potential.

The surge in Ethereum's value comes at a time when the community is eagerly anticipating the upcoming Dencun upgrade , scheduled for March 13. This upgrade is expected to introduce proto-danksharding, a development aimed at drastically reducing the cost of layer-2 transactions, thereby enhancing the overall user experience and efficiency on the Ethereum network.