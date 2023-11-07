Advertisement
Wall Street's Dr. Doom Nouriel Roubini Slammed by Binance CEO

article image
Vladislav Sopov
One of most adamant Bitcoin (BTC) skeptics faces backlash over Binance (BNB) logo's authorized usage
Tue, 11/07/2023 - 15:30
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, CEO and founder of Binance (BNB), the world's largest crypto exchange, is sure that Nouriel Roubini will be "converted" to crypto even if "Dr. Doom" does not want to be.

Binance's Changpeng Zhao calls Nouriel Roubini shameless, here's why

The Binance CEO accused prominent macro economist Nouriel Roubini of unauthorized usage of the Binance logo on the website of his token, Atlas. Also, he recalled the anti-crypto tirades by Roubini and his attacks on Binance (BNB).

Also, CZ added a rat emoji to his statement, but then replaced it by with a clown one.

In November 2022, "Dr. Doom" repeatedly attacked Binance (BNB) and its leader. As covered by U.Today previously, he compared CZ to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

Also, as FTX collapsed, Roubini assured everyone that Binance was "just the same," but CZ looked even shadier than Sam Bankman-Fried. 

The vocal crypto critic was also frustrated over CZ failing to disclose the real location of Binance's headquarters. While the crypto segment was on the verge of a crash, Roubini shared with CNBC Middle East that its most dangerous elements can be described as "concealed, corrupt, crooks, criminals, con men, carnival barkers and finally, CZ."

Binance (BNB) logo in question disappears from Atlas' website

At the same time, Nouriel Roubini is the chief economist and cofounder of Atlas, a tokenization project aimed at reimagining climate finance and asset safety.

By press time, the team of Atlas had deleted the logo of Binance (BNB) from its main website. However, the exchange is mentioned on Atlas as a previous employer of some of its contributors, together with ghe IMF, World Bank, White House, Goldman Sachs, Capital Group and BlackRock.

The project issued Atlas Climate Token (ACT), which is promoted as a "globally accessible digital store of value." The token should be useful for protecting the populations of developing countries with volatile national currencies.

About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

