Venus Protocol Launches Mission to Venus Program with Record-Breaking APYs for XVS Holders

Venus Protocol, a DeFi ecosystem on Binance Smart Chain, is going to incentivize its users by its Mission to Venus initiative with $1 million in rewards

An amazing series of community events, Mission to Venus, is designed to reward XVS holders and liquidity providers for their activity.

Airdrops, contests, NFTs: What is Mission to Venus?

According to the official announcement shared by the team of Venus Protocol, its Mission to Venus campaign approaches its second phase.

After much anticipation, we are pleased to launch our 2021 #MissionToVenus event. Please see the link below for participation and entry requirements! Best of luck to everyone! 🥳🚀https://t.co/j07Nlzp3Gi#XVS #MissionToVenus #DeFi #BinanceSmartChain pic.twitter.com/vKR4bwMfRe Ads Ads December 18, 2021

Starting from December 2021, Venus Protocols supporters were invited to various community-driven events, including airdrops of early-stage tokens, contests for XVS enthusiasts, NFT drop releases and so on.

Also, a number of unique anniversary NFTs were minted on the platform to celebrate the anniversary of Venus Protocol.

Danny, a Venus representative, stressed that all crypto enthusiasts are welcome on the crew of Mission to Venus:

Venus enables anyone to supply collateral and earn interest or borrow against their crypto assets in seconds, using a high-speed and low transaction cost blockchain. With the launch of Mission to Venus extra XVS APY, $XVS stakers and anyone who’s looking for refuge from market volatility now has an extra incentive to participate in our ecosystem.

Holders can stake XVS with 40% APY until April 2022

That said, the increased annualized percentage yield (APY) on all tokens is among the most interesting elements of the program. For 1.2 million XVS staked, rewards will be raised to a whopping 40%.

In total, 1,287.25 XVS will be distributed between the LPs of XVS Vault daily.

While the contests and airdrops ended on Dec. 25, 2021, the XVS rewards program will be active until April 23, 2021.