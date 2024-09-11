    Original U.Today article

    U.Today Becomes Third Most-Visited Crypto Website in World, Similarweb Says

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    For months, U.Today has maintained leading position in rankings of world’s most popular outlets on crypto and blockchain
    Wed, 11/09/2024 - 10:26
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Contents
    According to the latest data by Similarweb tracker, U.Today secured its spot in the top three crypto media outlets by monthly visits. U.Today retains high visibility and mainstream popularity for years, key metrics say.

    With 4+ million readers, U.Today is third most popular website in crypto

    U.Today, a top-tier blockchain and cryptocurrency media outlet, became the third-most-visited website on crypto in the world in August 2024. Based on monthly visit metrics, it is also the only website in the top league that maintains high results in recent months.

    Article image
    Image by U.Today

    According to Similarweb, in the last month, U.Today registered over four million user visits to its mobile and desktop versions. It surpasses competitors by a wide margin. For instance, its closest rival, The Daily Hodl, scored 30% less visits, while Bitcoin.com, The Block and Decrypt, three veteran crypto media outlets, achieved this metric combined.

    U.Today Becomes Third Most-Visited Crypto Website in World, Similarweb Says
    In the coming months, U.Today has a chance to challenge the supremacy of Coindesk and Cointelegraph, the two largest media outlets on crypto and blockchain in the world. To eclipse Coindesk’s metrics, for example, it only needs to add 20% compared to current metrics, while another similar upsurge might bring it to the top.

    According to Similarweb, U.Today also demonstrates a splendid “Average Visit Duration” metric of almost two minutes, which is a very high indicator for mainstream websites. 

    Bull or bear, U.Today holds the positions

    Besides that, over 50% of U.Today's audience reads its articles from the United States and United Kingdom, the two most difficult audiences to reach.

    Based on analysis from recent months, it is safe to say that U.Today demonstrates the most stable and predictable performance among all related websites. Its month-to-month “volatility” was below 15-20%, while major competitors might add or lose 40% of their audience in just 30 days.

    Such stability is a signal of readers' trust and a culmination of years of hard work by editors, writers, analysts, designers, tech contributors and so on.

    As a result, amid market apathy, when the segment as a whole (the 30 largest market players) lost 27.8% of its readers, U.Today has gained 17% since July 2024. 

    Unbiased analytics, hot news and 360° coverage for Web3 projects

    In 2024, U.Today diversified its range of categories to ensure its readers never miss a thing when it comes to Web3, AI, blockchain, crypto, fintech, regulation in finance, investing, trading and so on.

    Now it is publishing articles, price predictions, guides, manuals, product reviews, market overviews, rankings, press releases and other formats 24/7.

    U.Today also added a brand-new airdrop tracker. Using this newbie-friendly tool, every crypto enthusiast stays updated about the most promising token distributions, project launches and IDOs in crypto.

    For businesses, U.Today offers an unmatched scope of commercial formats such as longreads, how-tos, articles on companies’ accomplishments, detailed reviews, interviews with founders, CEOs and C-level executives, etc.

    The business development unit of U.Today is always ready to discuss the potential synergies with the next cohort of Web3 entrepreneurs and established market participants. With U.Today, every reliable and credible project has a chance to demonstrate its strengths to millions of readers from across the globe. Its content is automatically indexed by Tradingview, CoinMarketCap and the world's other major crypto and finance websites.

    #Cryptocurrency Adoption #U.Today
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

