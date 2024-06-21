USDT on Tron Network Surpasses Visa's Daily Volume: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a significant milestone for the cryptocurrency market, Tether (USDT) on the Tron Network has surpassed Visa in 24-hour trading volume.

According to data from Lookonchain, the trading volume of USDT on the Tron Network reached an impressive $53 billion within a single day, exceeding Visa's average daily trading volume of $42 billion.

Visa, the global payments giant, recorded a trading volume of $3.78 trillion in the first quarter of 2024. When broken down, this figure translates to an average daily trading volume of approximately $42 billion.

This milestone is particularly noteworthy given the established dominance of Visa in the payments industry. It underscores the rapid pace at which digital currencies are being adopted and the growing confidence that users place in them for conducting large-scale transactions.

The significant trading volume of Tether (USDT) on the TRON network indicates a shift in how value is being transferred globally. This trend is likely to continue as more users and institutions recognize the benefits of digital currencies.

As the cryptocurrency market continues to mature, such milestones as highlighted above are likely to become more frequent, indicating the wider acceptance and integration of digital currencies into everyday commerce.

In Tether-related news, Tether Holdings, the issuer of USDT, the largest stablecoin on the cryptocurrency market, has created a new synthetic dollar that is backed by gold, according to a corporate announcement on Monday.

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has also announced today that it has completed the integration of Tether (USDT) on the Toncoin Network.