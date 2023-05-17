Uniswap Will Go Live on Polkadot Through Moonbeam Parachain

Godfrey Benjamin
Polkadot is set to welcome Uniswap DEX through Moonbeam parachain
Pioneering decentralized exchange (DEX) platform Uniswap is set to go live on the Polkadot blockchain network in what represents a show of the interoperability feature of both protocols. As revealed by Polkadot, the DEX will be onboarded through one of its first parachains, the Moonbeam Network.

Uniswap is symbolic as a major gateway to the fast-growing decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. The exchange offers an opportunity for traders to swap ERC-20 tokens and other compatible digital currencies. The platform has millions of users, all of whom may now access broader markets that the Polkadot ecosystem will offer.

Innovations come to the Polkadot network through its parachains, and Moonbeam is one of the top players helping to change the game for the Layer 1 blockchain.

"Polkadot is a strong fit for Uniswap, whose users can discover the network's high performance, scalability, security, and interoperability. Polkadot’s DeFi ecosystem benefits from a marquee name in the space," Omar Elassa, the global head of growth and business development at Parity Technologies said in a statement describing the partnership and integration.

Record broken with encompassing support 

The potential deployment of Uniswap on Moonbeam was a collective effort from different industry players, including the University of Michigan Blockchain Initiative.

The Moonbeam ecosystem also resorted to the opinion of its DAO through a governance vote, and the idea passed, as very strong support was generated from the community. In reality, bringing Uniswap to the Polkadot ecosystem is one allowance that will benefit all parachains hosted on the network at this time.


Polkadot has been welcoming a great deal of new decentralized applications in recent times as its drive toward expanding and usability has grown immensely in the past few months. Its visible developer activities have pitched it in line with Cardano as the protocols with the most GitHub Commit rankings, as of last month.

Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

