    Ubisoft to Launch Its First Web3 Game, Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles, on Oasys L2

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Iconic game developer Ubisoft releases its first Web3 title on Oasys's L2 HOME Verse
    Thu, 10/10/2024 - 15:20
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles by Ubisoft will go live as the developer's first-ever Web3 PvP RPG. HOME Verse, a layer-2 blockchain on Oasys, serves as the technical basis of the release. The launch will be accompanied by a massive NFT collection release.

    Ubisoft releases Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles on Oasys's HOME Verse

    According to the official statement by game developer Ubisoft and game-centric blockchain infrastructure platform Oasys, the Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles title debuts on Web3 rails backed by Oasys' HOME Verse L2 solution. 

    Once the game goes live, the players will be able assemble a team of mythical champions and engage them in thrilling PvP battles while exploring the dark and mystical world of Grimoria.

    Nicolas Pouard, VP of the Ubisoft Lab, is excited by the upcoming release that arrives one year after Ubisoft, for the first time, jumped into the segment of Web3:

    At Ubisoft Strategic Innovation Lab, our goal is to be pathfinders in delivering innovative player experiences. With Champions Tactics, we aim for Web3 technology to seamlessly fade into the background, allowing players to fully immerse themselves in the fun and strategy of the game. Our focus is on enhancing gameplay by unlocking new possibilities, and with the champion creation forge, we’re recreating the joy of playing with real toys and miniatures, bringing that hands-on excitement into the digital realm.

    Oasys will keep working together with Ubisoft on the deployment of its debut Web3 game on HOME Verse to ensure that the blockchain elements of Champions Tactics are fully customized for an optimal gaming experience.

    Through combining video game-style gameplay with enhanced Web3 features, Ubisoft’s Champions Tactics will combine the best of both worlds, delivering an immersive game that rewards regular play. 

    75,000 digital collectibles to be released to players

    Oasys' representative director Ryo Matsubara is certain that Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles is a perfect showcase of HOME Verse's opportunities as a blockchain for game development:

    We’re delighted that Ubisoft has chosen to launch their first web3 game on HOME Verse, the Oasys L2 whose architecture has been engineered to support a seamless playing experience. Demand for the Warlords and Champions mints earlier this year attests to the level of interest in Champions Tactics. The official release of Grimoria Chronicles will raise the bar for web3 gaming while demonstrating the enduring appeal of the Ubisoft brand.

    At the heart of Champions Tactics lies a collection of 75,000 Champions — digital collectibles that serve as the primary characters in the dark fantasy world of Grimoria. Each champion possesses unique traits and abilities, enabling players to build and optimize their ultimate team. 

    It should be notes that Ubisoft’s first 10K PFP collection, The Warlords, was the most hyped mint of Q3, 2023, and the 75,000 Champions mint in July 2024 has already broken many records in the segment of game-associated NFT drops.

    #GameFi News
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

