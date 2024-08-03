    Two Months Left: Henrik Zeberg Predicts Top to Come Soon

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Legendary trader and analyst Henrik Zeberg adjusts timeline for his scary prediction for Bitcoin (BTC) and other assets
    Sat, 3/08/2024 - 15:05
    Two Months Left: Henrik Zeberg Predicts Top to Come Soon
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Henrik Zeberg, a prominent trader and analyst, the host of The Zeberg Report platform, reiterated his "the worst recession since 1929" prediction. However, he adjusted the timeline, while some traders are sure that BTC will not recover to new highs in this cycle.

    Henrik Zeberg expects worst collapse since 1929 to start this October

    The market top for the cryptocurrency and some other small cap assets is expected to come by this October. Its confirmation will trigger a huge euphoria across all markets, legendary trader Henrik Zeberg shared in a tweet with his 150,000 followers on X.

    As such, Zeberg yet again validates his theory that we are on the eve of the largest collapse in Western economy since the 1929 Great Depression. However, before this doomsday drops, some groups of assets are to see a "blow-off" top, Zeberg adds.

    For instance, for Bitcoin (BTC), this cycle might peak at $120,000, Zeberg predicted based on the Fibonacci indicator, as U.Today covered previously.

    Related
    BTC to $120,000: Top Trader Henrik Zeberg Shares Epic New Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Mon, 01/22/2024 - 11:50
    BTC to $120,000: Top Trader Henrik Zeberg Shares Epic New Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    It should be noted that Zeberg adjusted the time framework for this major top a couple of times. In March 2023, he recommended to keep all eyes on the end of 2023.

    Related
    Trading Legend Henrik Zeberg Foresees Largest Market Crash Since 1929
    Sat, 03/11/2023 - 15:59
    Trading Legend Henrik Zeberg Foresees Largest Market Crash Since 1929
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    Three months ago, he was expecting the top to come as soon as this August, but now he gives the bull run two more months.

    BTC market peak is already in, traders say

    His popular prediction is based on the Elliott wave principle, a model that describes stock market performance phases since 1930s.

    As per Zeberg's statements, the top for many assets will coincide with the fifth phase ending. Then, the collapse might bring Bitcoin (BTC) to a 60% or even an 80% recession.

    Meanwhile, some traders are sure that the BTC market has already peaked. Popular Crypto Twitter speaker @PhilakoneCrypto predicts Bitcoin (BTC) to bottom at $28,000 in July 2026.

    As such, the trader admits that the next top will come in four years minimum, in a coming cycle only.

    #Henrik Zeberg #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image Dogecoin Founder Makes Unexpected Shiba Inu Statement
    Aug 3, 2024 - 14:58
    Dogecoin Founder Makes Unexpected Shiba Inu Statement
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image XRP, DOGE and PEPE Take Special Hit as Liquidation Tops $289 Million
    Aug 3, 2024 - 14:58
    XRP, DOGE and PEPE Take Special Hit as Liquidation Tops $289 Million
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image SHIB Rivals WIF, BRETT Worst Performers Today
    Aug 3, 2024 - 14:58
    SHIB Rivals WIF, BRETT Worst Performers Today
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Poodlana (POODL) Logs Fundraising Milestone as Meme Coins Viral Again
    Sharpe AI Announces $SAI Token Listing on Gate.io
    Arcana Network Unveils its Chain Abstraction Protocol with New Demo on Aave. Here’s What You Need to Know
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Two Months Left: Henrik Zeberg Predicts Top to Come Soon
    Dogecoin Founder Makes Unexpected Shiba Inu Statement
    XRP, DOGE and PEPE Take Special Hit as Liquidation Tops $289 Million
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD