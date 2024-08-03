Two Months Left: Henrik Zeberg Predicts Top to Come Soon

Advertisement

Henrik Zeberg, a prominent trader and analyst, the host of The Zeberg Report platform, reiterated his "the worst recession since 1929" prediction. However, he adjusted the timeline, while some traders are sure that BTC will not recover to new highs in this cycle.

Henrik Zeberg expects worst collapse since 1929 to start this October

The market top for the cryptocurrency and some other small cap assets is expected to come by this October. Its confirmation will trigger a huge euphoria across all markets, legendary trader Henrik Zeberg shared in a tweet with his 150,000 followers on X.

As such, Zeberg yet again validates his theory that we are on the eve of the largest collapse in Western economy since the 1929 Great Depression. However, before this doomsday drops, some groups of assets are to see a "blow-off" top, Zeberg adds.

For instance, for Bitcoin (BTC), this cycle might peak at $120,000, Zeberg predicted based on the Fibonacci indicator, as U.Today covered previously.

It should be noted that Zeberg adjusted the time framework for this major top a couple of times. In March 2023, he recommended to keep all eyes on the end of 2023.

Three months ago, he was expecting the top to come as soon as this August, but now he gives the bull run two more months.

BTC market peak is already in, traders say

His popular prediction is based on the Elliott wave principle, a model that describes stock market performance phases since 1930s.

As per Zeberg's statements, the top for many assets will coincide with the fifth phase ending. Then, the collapse might bring Bitcoin (BTC) to a 60% or even an 80% recession.

Meanwhile, some traders are sure that the BTC market has already peaked. Popular Crypto Twitter speaker @PhilakoneCrypto predicts Bitcoin (BTC) to bottom at $28,000 in July 2026.

Bull market is most likely over. The top has been reached for this cycle. The market looks horrible. My $54K prediction has changed to $28K by July of 2026. Next all time high will come in 4+ years. pic.twitter.com/6uvPE9ld0R — Philakone (@PhilakoneCrypto) August 3, 2024

As such, the trader admits that the next top will come in four years minimum, in a coming cycle only.