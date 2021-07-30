Tuum Technologies to Fuel Mission 89's Anti-Human Trafficking System with Elastos DID Tool: Details

Software company Tuum Technologies teams up with Web3 majors Elastos and one-of-a-kind non-profit, Mission 89. The announcement commemorates the United Nations World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

Decentralization vs. human trafficking in sports: Challenging use case for Elastic

According to a joint official announcement, Elastos Decentralized Identity Solution (DID) will empower the Mission 89 system, focused on preventing and combating child trafficking in sports.

This release becomes possible due to a long-term collaboration between Elastos and Tuum Technologies, a leading Web3 infrastructure provider.

Mission 89 contributors emphasize that the problems of human trafficking in sports often go unnoticed. Young athletes in underdeveloped countries are frequently lured by malicious "agents" and find themselves modern-day slaves. They are either traded like cattle or just left behind in remote locations in Europe.

Decentralized IDs by Elastos will be used to verify these sport agents. Then, players, agents and stakeholders will receive self-sovereign digital identities on the Elastos blockchain.

Introducing self-sovereign digital identities (DID)

Self-sovereign digital identities (DIDs) are blockchain-based data kits required for tamper-proof verification of the identity of this or that person.

Donald Bullers, the founder of Tuum Technologies, stresses the paramount importance of this collaboration for the entire Web3 global ecosystem:

As a Web3 technology company, Tuum Technologies is on a mission to make self-sovereign digital identities and associated credentials easily accessible for everyone globally. By partnering with Mission89 our team now has the opportunity to bring this essential technology to sport through development of child safeguarding protocols. Our goal is to provide players, agents, and stakeholders self-sovereign IDs created and published on the Elastos blockchain facilitating genuine connections and eliminating child trafficking in sport.

Lerina Bright, executive director of Mission 89, is sure that DIDs represent a viable next-gen instrument for the verification and tracking of all participants in the schemes in question: