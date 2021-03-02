ENG
RU

Top Law Firm Sues MoneyGram Over XRP, Promises Compensation to Its Shareholders

News
Tue, 03/02/2021 - 11:16
article image
Yuri Molchan
MoneyGram has been taken to court by a major law firm as its shareholders want compensation over the misleading statements about its partnership with Ripple and XRP
Top Law Firm Sues MoneyGram Over XRP, Promises Compensation to Its Shareholders
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The legal team at top-tier Rosen Law Firm has filed a lawsuit against the MoneyGram remittance giant over its misleading statements about the partnership with Ripple and the company's utilization of ODL and XRP.

MoneyGram is sued over misleading its investors regarding Ripple and XRP

The press release says that the company has pressed charges against MoneyGram on behalf of its shareholders, who may receive compensation if they bought any shares during the period in which the class action is underway.

The reason for filing the lawsuit was misleading statements MoneyGram made about using Ripple's On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) product and Ripple's XRP token for making remittances globally.

Related
Ripple Sends 627,974,493 XRP to Jed McCaleb After Chris Larsen Gets 41 Million from Binance

The lawyers have also stated that MoneyGram had not disclosed to its investors that XRP is an unregistered security (according to SEC claims) since, otherwise, it would have lost the lion's share of its funding from Ripple.

#Ripple News #Moneygram News #XRP
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Grayscale Loses $4.1 Billion Crypto AUM in Single Day as Bitcoin Plunged to $44,900
News
02/24/2021 - 13:49

Grayscale Loses $4.1 Billion Crypto AUM in Single Day as Bitcoin Plunged to $44,900
Yuri Molchan
article image Mastercard Becomes Worldwide Partner for Rugby World Cup 2023 After Announcing Crypto Payments Later in 2021
News
02/25/2021 - 15:25

Mastercard Becomes Worldwide Partner for Rugby World Cup 2023 After Announcing Crypto Payments Later in 2021
Yuri Molchan
article image Cardano Tops Its 2018 High, Becoming Third-Biggest Cryptocurrency
News
02/26/2021 - 18:50

Cardano Tops Its 2018 High, Becoming Third-Biggest Cryptocurrency
Alex Dovbnya