Top 10 Non-Exchange ETH Whales Hold Way More ETH Than Top Exchange Wallets

Recent analytics data shows that amount of ETH held by largest non-exchange whales is far bigger than Ethereum held in largest wallets on exchanges

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Popular analytics vendor Santiment has tweeted that the largest wallets not related to crypto exchanges hold around 8x more Ether than the top 10 wallets based on exchanges.

The analytics company shared the details in its recent tweet.

24.78 million ETH versus 3.82 million ETH

The Santiment analytics team has tweeted that the 10 largest non-exchange Ethereum wallets keep holding a lot more Ethereum than the 10 biggest addresses that hold ETH on centralized exchanges.

The amount of Ether stored by the top 10 non-exchange wallets equals 24.78 million coins compared to 3.82 million held by the top 10 wallets on crypto exchanges.

The analysts note that these large non-exchange wallets have almost been caught up in the all-time high of 26.63 million reached in June 2016.

🐳 The 10 largest #Ethereum addresses on exchanges hold a cumulative 3.82M $ETH, which is the lowest level since exodus. Meanwhile, the top 10 largest non-exchange addresses hold a cumulative 24.78 $ETH, closing in on the 26.63 $ETH #ATH in June, 2016. https://t.co/0Evh1k02R9 pic.twitter.com/yPGhXswE7r December 14, 2021

In September of this year, the top 10 whale wallets held 21.38% of all circulating Ether after another massive purchase.

Three Arrows Capital buys 14,833 ETH on the dip

As reported earlier today, major cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, spearheaded by crypto billionaire Zhu Su, transferred a whopping 14,833 Ethers from the two biggest exchanges: Binance and Coinbase.

This amount of Ether equals approximately $56 million. It seems that the fund decided to purchase ETH on the current dip. At press time, Vitalik Buterin's coin is trading at $3,836 after dropping below the $4,000 level on Dec. 13.

Chinese crypto journalist Colin Wu adds in a tweet that on Dec. 7, the fund transferred a staggering 91,477 Ethereum from crypto exchanges to its wallet. That is the equivalent of $353,294,002.

Also, according to Wu, over the past week, Three Arrows Capital shifted a cumulative of 22,416 from the exchange.

In late November this year, Zhu Su posted a series of tweets, saying that he is abandoning Ethereum despite supporting the second-largest cryptocurrency previously.