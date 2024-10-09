Advertisement
AD

    TON's SHIB Rival Completes First-Ever Token Burn: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Largest TON meme coin DOGS has just seen its supply reduced by whopping $4.8 billion coins
    Wed, 9/10/2024 - 15:43
    TON's SHIB Rival Completes First-Ever Token Burn: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Dogs (DOGS) and Notcoin (NOT), two major cryptocurrencies of The Open Network (TON) ecosystem, just finished their first joint token burn event. So far, it looks like the community remains unimpressed by the effects of the action, as both assets are losing value.

    Dogs (DOGS), Notcoin (NOT) completed first token burn, billions of tokens destroyed

    Today, Oct. 9, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. UTC, the teams of Dogs (DOGS) and Notcoin (NOT), TON-based cryptocurrencies, initiated inaugural token burn events. In total, over $4 million in DOGS, NOT equivalent were destroyed for good.

    About half an hour ago, team representatives confirmed that both events were successfully completed. Dogs' (DOGS) supply was reduced by 4,782,643,870 coins, which is close to 0.8% of its aggregated circulating offering. 

    Advertisement

    The event was live-streamed for over 100,000 viewers, which likely makes this burn one of the most tracked crypto events.

    HOT Stories
    TON's SHIB Rival Completes First-Ever Token Burn: Details
    Bitfinex 2016 Hack Saga Worth $5.8 Billion Finally Gets Resolution
    Bitcoin to $135,000: Peter Brandt Unveils Epic Bitcoin Price Prediction
    $115 Billion Giant VanEck Launches Fund Focusing on Crypto and AI

    For Dogs (DOGS), a TON competitor of SHIB and DOGE, this event is the final phase of a hotly anticipated airdrop. Once airdrop participants claimed their takes, the community decided to share the remaining liquidity between charity initiatives, further development funding and a token burn program.

    A total of 6,067,155,960 DOGS were spent on charity, and 7,021,719,223 DOGS will be used for future development initiatives, while the rest of the remaining coins were transferred to a destroy address.

    TON meme coins in red despite massive event

    Despite the community being positive about the token burn events for TON and DOGS, both assets failed to get rid of a multi-week dropdown.

    Dogs' (DOGS) price lost 3.16% today and dipped below the $0.0007 level, while Notcoin (NOT) is down by 5.92% in the last 24 hours.

    Amid this drop, Notcoin (NOT) was replaced by Wormhole (W) as the 80th largest cryptocurrency by market cap, while DOGS is close to losing its place in the top 150.

    The total capitalization of the cryptocurrency market is down by 0.41% today.

    #Telegram #DOGS News #NOTCOIN
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 9, 2024 - 15:12
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of Biggest Breakout in Price History: Details
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Title news
    News
    Oct 9, 2024 - 14:55
    Coinbase Finally Activates Support for Bitcoin Taproot Transfers: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Coded Estate's Oversubscribed Angel Round Fuels Launch of Real Estate Hub on Nibiru Chain
    BloFin Impresses at TOKEN2049 Singapore with Strong Vision for Rapid Expansion
    Intergiro and FinchTrade Partner to Bridge Fiat and Crypto Ecosystems with Embedded Banking and Instant Liquidity for Web 3.0
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    TON's SHIB Rival Completes First-Ever Token Burn: Details
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of Biggest Breakout in Price History: Details
    Coinbase Finally Activates Support for Bitcoin Taproot Transfers: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD