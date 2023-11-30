TON Blockchain Integrated Into Bitget Wallet As Its Blockchain Network of Choice For Web3 Infrastructure

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

This addition will provide seamless access for 12 million users to the TON network opportunities, allowing them to manage assets and make on-chain transactions.

Bitget Wallet adds TON blockchain support

Bitget Wallet, the leading Web3 wallet, announced the integration of the TON blockchain to enhance Web3 users' experience.

Created by the Telegram team, TON boasts high scalability, reaching for millions of transactions per second (TPS) to serve multi-million user bases. The Open Network is a revolutionary technology to unite all blockchains and the internet into one open network.

This outstanding performance positions TON as a pivotal force in the Web3 and digital landscape. By fostering a Web3 ecosystem within Telegram, TON bridges Web2 and Web3, advocating for widespread cryptocurrency and decentralized technology adoption.

Bitget Wallet's backing of TON showcases comes as part of its global effort to contribute to increased adoption of digital assets and Web3 technology. This reflects Bitget Wallet's continual dedication to providing user-friendly and accessible product encounters, enabling its users to seamlessly enter the Web3 sphere.

More joint initiatives to kick off

In the nearest future, Bitget Wallet plans to expand user access to TON opportunities, including a wider range of DApps, tokens, and introducing trading features such as candlestick chart. The wallet also intends to launch innovative products like the Telegram Red Packet feature, leveraging TON and Telegram's capabilities.

With a global user base exceeding 12 million, Bitget Wallet ranks among the world's most popular crypto hot wallets. It became the fourth-largest position in global downloads in October.

The integration with the TON mainnet is poised to further boost liquidity and expand the user base of the TON network. Given the TON technological potential and promising market performance, the integration opens up new perspectives for such Web3 gateways as Bitget Wallet. In September, against unfavorable economic events, TON token’s price increased by 15%.