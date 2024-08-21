TON-based Game BANANA Hits 5 Million Users in 3 Weeks

BANANA, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ a TON-based game, has officially hit five million users, thus becoming one of the fastest growing games in the TON ecosystem.

Backed by CARV , a modular data layer for gaming and AI, BANANA reached its first major milestone of one million users within the first 72 hours of its launch.

To date, BANANA counts more than one million daily active users, 1.4 million connected social accounts and 45 million in-game tasks completed.

In BANANA, players dive into a world of collecting bananas, each with unique attributes and rarities. By clicking on these bananas, players earn points (PEELs) and have the chance to trade them for rewards, including USDT, with prizes reaching up to 500 USDT. This engaging system ensures players stay invested in the game.

The core of BANANA’s appeal lies in the CARV Protocol, a groundbreaking data layer that gives users control over their in-game data. Through CARV, players can own, control and even monetize their data, allowing them to directly benefit from their participation in the game.

"The rise of games like BANANA shows what's possible when you combine Telegram’s huge user base with engaging, incentive-based gameplay. With over half of Telegram's 950 million users interacting with mini-apps monthly, we’re only beginning to explore the possibilities," the CGO of CARV Leo Li said.

BANANA's success highlights the broader growth of games on TON. Other games, like Hamster Kombat and Notcoin, have also gained millions of users through Telegram, underscoring TON's potential for mass adoption of decentralized applications.

Looking ahead, CARV is committed to fostering further growth within the TON ecosystem, exploring collaborations with other TON-based projects and expanding into first-party game development.