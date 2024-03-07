Advertisement
This XRP Metric Surges to $10 Billion and Can Affect Price Greatly

article image
Arman Shirinyan
XRP does not look dominant at all, but its metrics are showing high potential
Thu, 7/03/2024 - 13:20
Cover image via www.freepik.com

One crucial metric for Ripple's XRP has recently seen a substantial surge, reaching the $10 billion mark. 

This uptick in the "Real Volume" metric, which indicates the actual amount of trading activity, underscores a renewed interest in XRP among traders and could have a pronounced effect on its price.

Despite XRP's overall underperformance on the cryptocurrency market compared to other assets, this substantial increase in real volume suggests that investors are once again turning their attention to XRP. This shift is critical to note, especially when considering that volume is often a precursor to price movements; a high real volume indicates strong trader commitment and could hint at more significant price changes on the horizon.

XRP Data
Source: Messari

The data on the circulating market cap of XRP further complements the picture of a currency regaining its momentum. The market cap has shown robust recovery, approaching a valuation of $35 billion, a metric that conveys the market's valuation of the total circulating supply of the token. 

Analyzing the price chart, XRP has experienced a series of bullish and bearish cycles, as illustrated by the moving averages. The crossover of the short-term moving averages above the longer-term ones points to a possible bullish sentiment in the short term. Nevertheless, given the historical price patterns and current market behavior, one must approach predictions with caution.

For the foreseeable future, the thesis for XRP could revolve around cautious optimism. The swell in real volume could be a harbinger of increasing liquidity and heightened activity, which, when coupled with the considerable circulating market cap, offers a foundation for potential price appreciation.

#XRP
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

